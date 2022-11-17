Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto contributed quality minutes off of the bench as he helped the Adelaide 36ers win over Melbourne United, 91-86, in the 2022-23 NBL season at the John Cain Arena on Thursday.

Sotto, who just came back from a tour with Gilas Pilipinas, scored eight points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 17 minutes of play.

The 7'3" big man added to the contributions of Robert Franks who topscored for Adelaide with 21 points and 11 boards. Anthony Drmic added 21 markers as well to go along with five boards, two assists, and two steals.

Sotto and the 36ers evened their slate at 4-4, playing their first game since dropping import Craig Randall II.

Rayjon Tucker scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds to pace Melbourne.

Sotto, who played a key role in Gilas' two-game sweep of Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, will hope to contribute anew for Adelaide on Sunday when they face the New Zealand Breakers.