^

Sports

URCC founder Alvin Aguilar's 5-year-old daughter is youngest Filipino jiu-jitsu champ

Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 2:40pm
URCC founder Alvin Aguilar's 5-year-old daughter is youngest Filipino jiu-jitsu champ
Aleia Aielle Aguilar poses with her medal.
Photo fro Team Aguilar

MANILA, Philippines – Like father, like daughter.

At five years old, Aleia Aielle Aguilar just followed in the footsteps of her father — Philippine mixed martial arts promotion pioneer Alvin Aguilar — becoming the country’s youngest world champion in Jiu-jitsu.

The adorable Aleia conquered the 2022 Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championships with a big finals victory Gabriela Vercosa of Brazil at the Jiu-jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

Unaccompanied by her mother Maybelline Masuda during the fight itself, the youngest daughter of the country’s mixed martial arts founding father went all by her lonesome on the mat and defeated Vercosa via verbal submission to capture the gold in the kids’ 1 Under-16 kg event.

“I’m beyond happy that my baby girl is now the Philippines’ youngest world champion. We will continue to work hard to bring honor to our country,” said the elder Aguilar, president and founder of the Universal Reality Combat Championship, the country’s longest-running MMA promotional company.

Young Aleia Aielle Aguilar basks in glory.
Photo fro Team Aguilar

Prior to her championship campaign, the younger Aguilar, fighting out of of Deftac-Ribeiro Jiu-jitsu Philippines, dominated the UAE’s Maria El Halabi in the semifinals, 6-0, to advance to the finals.

“We are so all proud of you. Even at such young age you are already so organized and hard-working in everything you do. From academics to sports, you always excel because you always work hard. I remember when you were two years old and you said you wanted to be the greatest,” her father added.

Aleia’s Maybelline Masunda just watched her daughter’s match at the far side, saying her finals opponent just tapped out after Aielle applied a heavy sprawl. She said Aielle’s favorite move is the armbar.

“She was born into jiu-jitsu. I was bringing her with me to training after giving birth to her when she was as young as three weeks old. Every training day, competition day, she grew up with Jiu-jitsu in her life and it eventually became her dream to compete,” Masuda said.

The little Aguilar is accompanied by Masuda, the junior grappling team, her brothers Alonso Lucas and Andreas Lucho Aguilar, and coach Lester del Rosario along with athletes Fierre Afan, Lord Gabriel Del Rosario, Joaquin Antonio Marte and David Zaldarriaga.

“I was more nervous watching her compete then I’ve ever felt when I compete myself. I couldn’t sleep the night before but we pulled through and she got what we came here for,” added Masuda, who incidentally is also the first ever Filipino jiu-jitsu world champion, achieving the feat in 2009.

Masuda likewise won the country’s first ever gold in the 2014 Asian Beach Games.

Aguilar, who spent over 30 years in studying multiple martial arts including Brazilian jiu-jitsu, expressed gratitude to her daughter’s training teammates at DEFTAC — singling out her training partner Yuri Yson — and her coaches, especially her wrestling coach Choy Tumasis from WAP.

Aleia, her mom and the rest of the team will fly home to Manila on Tuesday.

ALVIN AGUILAR

JIU-JITSU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a sweep of its fifth window road assignments in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

1 day ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

By Jan Veran | 5 minutes ago
American Andy Ogletree came from behind to wrest a three-stroke lead with a scorching birdie-eagle windup at the par-70 course,...
Sports
fbtw
Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
In a bout that could possibly be a title eliminator for the division, Belingon said that ONE newcomer Loman looks primed to...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

By John Bryan Ulanday | 29 minutes ago
The Lady Archers scraped past Adamson, 54-48, to solidify hold of second spot at 9-2 for a sure place in the semifinals as...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

39 minutes ago
The multi-titled Asian Tour veterans wrapped up their International Series Egypt stint Sunday and are expected to be back...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala, Choo reign in IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa

Alcala, Choo reign in IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa

45 minutes ago
Alcala came out of the opening swim leg at the Baywalk Park at joint sixth but chased early leaders Fer Casares, Dutch Eric...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with