Pinoy bets slow down in Egypt, but make Asian Tour cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 10:41am
Pinoy bets slow down in Egypt, but make Asian Tour cut
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines reacting after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
PAUL LAKATOS / ASIAN TOUR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban fumbled with a one-over 71 after an impressive 66 and slipped to joint 30th halfway through International Series Egypt now paced by in-form Richard Lee of Canada at the Madinaty Golf Club Friday.

Miguel Tabuena turned in a 70 for the second straight day while Angleo Que likewise struggled with a 71 after a first round 69 for 140s that however netted the duo spots into the weekend play of the $1.5 million championship, the sixth of seven LIV Golf-backed events on the Asian Tour.

Lee, who placed second to Thai Jazz Janewattananond in last week’s International Series Morocco, sustained his six-under 64 card Thursday with a 65 he spiked with four straight birdies from No. 3 as he took command at 129, one shot ahead of American Andy Ogletree, who fired a 64 for a 130.

Japanese Jinichiro Kozuma and Sihwan Kim, also of the US, matched 131 outputs after a 64 and 66, respectively.

First day leader Scott Hend of Australia limped with a 74 after a sizzling 62, the glaring 12-shot turnaround dropping him down to joint 23rd at 136, now seven strokes off the new leader.

Quiban flashed near-impeccable driving and iron play in the first round to post a four-under card but lost his rhythm and focus Friday that saw him miss six fairways and seven greens after going 10-of-12 off the mound and hitting all but one green in the first 18 holes.

He did shoot four birdies but the two-time Philippine Golf Tour leg winner stumbled with three bogeys and dropped two strokes on the par-5 17th to finish with a 35-36 and a 36-hole haul of 137, eight shots off Lee.

Que, meanwhile, leaned on his putting to card a 67 Thursday, using just 27 putts to buck a 6-of-12 stint from the tee and an 11-of-18 struggle to the green. But while he missed four fairways in the second round, the three-time Asian Tour winner went out of regulation seven times and ended up with 29 putts for a 37-34 card.

He slipped to a share of 61st, which included ICTSI-backed Tabuena, who traded two birdies with the same number of bogeys on a 10-of-12 clip off the tee. The two-time Philippine Open titlist, who tied for 51st last week, also hit just seven greens and wound up with 30 putts, three better than the first round.

But the three Filipinos seek to come out strong in moving day Saturday, so do the frontrunners, guaranteeing a shootout for positioning going to the final round of the third-to-last event in this year's busy Asian Tour calendar.

