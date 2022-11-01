15-year-old seen as next big thing in as Philippine chess

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine woman national chess master April Joy Claros is already recognized as a young chess prodigy.

She is groomed to be the next Woman Grandmaster of the Philippines by National Chess Federation of the Philippines together with Far Eastern University, as she is presently being trained and mentored by multi-awarded chess coach and FIDE senior trainor Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales.

Claros learned the rudiments of chess from her father Henry at the age of eight, and she joined her first chess tournament at 10 years old.

Now, the 15-year-old from Angeles City, Pampanga — a Grade 10 student of FEU Diliman in Quezon City — is the only Filipino who has reached the quarterfinals in 2021 online World FIDE cadet chess championship.

This year, Claros recorded a grand slam, winning the championships in 2022 National age group U16 Girls in Malolos City last March, the National Youth and Schools U15 Girls in Dapitan City last September, and the National Juniors U20 Girls.

The chess prodigy is now gunning for greater glory, participating in the Eastern Asia Youth Chess Champsionship in Bangkok, Thailand from November 4-12

She will also be playing in the prestigious Philippine National Women's Chess Championship from November 29- December 7.

Her local and International chess campaign would not be possible without the support of FEU Chairman Aurelio Montinola III, FEU Athletic Director Mark Oliver Molina and NCFP President /Chairman Hon. Prospero A.Pichay Jr.

"April Joy (Claros) is one of the most talented players I have ever seen and I expect her to become the next Philippine Woman World Grandmaster in next few years with proper training and discipline and most especially the financial support that she needs," said Gonzales. – Marlon Bernardino