Bulldogs eye payback vs Blue Eagles

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 2:56pm
Ange Kouame
UAAP

Games Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)

11 a.m. – UST vs UE
1 p.m. – UP vs AdU
4:30 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU
6:30 p.m. – NU vs ADMU

MANILA, Philippines – After being on the receiving end of a sweet University of the Philippines payback to start the second round, National University is out to land its own vengeance when it takes aim at another contender in Ateneo in a hot chase for UAAP Season 85 leadership at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs, who dealt the Fighting Maroons’ lone loss in the first round, absorbed a 75-63 defeat this time around and they are hoping to utilize it as an added fuel to also get back at the Blue Eagles.

NU is running third with a 5-3 card just behind UP (7-1) and Ateneo (5-2), making the duel in the main game at 6:30 p.m. a crucial gauge in its bid to stay in the thick of the breakaway group.

At 1 p.m., reigning champion UP seeks to widen the gap from the rest of the field against Adamson (3-4) after the 11 a.m. card between Santo Tomas (1-6) and University of the East (3-5).

Streaking Far Eastern U (3-5) and skidding La Salle (3-4) then collide at 4:30 p.m. to complete the pivotal four-game bill as teams jockey for safe spots nearing the Final Four.

But the spotlight — and the challenge to prove itself anew — is on NU with a promise of coming out from its cage a whole different squad to complete revenge against Ateneo after a sound 77-60 beating in the first round.

“This is part of the adversity we have to brave in order to become successful, especially against Ateneo. Sabi ko sa team, iba na ‘yung itsura niyo ngayon. Hindi na kayo ‘yung dating nauna nilang nakalaban. Coming in this game is a different story,” said the defiant NU mentor Jeff Napa.

“Pero paano magiging ibang story kung hindi nila titingnan kung sino man ‘yung nasa harapan nila. Kailangan, kahit sino man yan, kailangan nilang harapin as a group. We're a 16-man strong, kailangan one page kami nang tatakbuhin,” he added.

Standing in the way of that bid of NU, once holder of the No. 1 spot early in the first round before a sudden skid, however is a well-rested Ateneo squad following the UAAP’s suspension of Saturday games due to typhoon Paeng.

The Blue Eagles haven’t played a game since Oct. 23 when they clipped the Red Warriors to stay just right on the coattails of rival and last season tormentor UP.

"The second round is gonna be competitive and challenging but we feel good. We feel good about where we're at, we feel good about our team. We're ready to go,” said coach Tab Baldwin.

