UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

MANILA, Philippines — Over in UAAP Season 85, men’s basketball action has also been suspended in the afternoon as women’s hoops pushed through in the morning at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The women’s badminton later in day was likewise called off in line with the automatic suspension of all collegiate schools under the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) due to Signal No. 3 in Metro Manila.

New schedule for the postponed games pitting La Salle versus Santo Tomas at 2 p.m. and Ateneo versus Adamson at 4 p.m., will be announced in the future while there’s no word yet from the league regarding the status of the slated games today at the same venue.

University of the East-Far Eastern U and University of the Philippines-National U are the scheduled Sunday games today for UAAP to fire off the second round.