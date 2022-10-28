TNT vs Converge: test of stamina

MANILA, Philippines — TNT hopes to be at its top fitness level as it braces for a high-octane battle with Converge today in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga and the fast-paced FiberXers, a team on a two-game roll, duke it out at 3 p.m. with a 4-2 card on the line.

TNT coach Chot Reyes expects the Tropang Giga to be recharged by the six-day break they’ve had since their 108-98 romp over Blackwater last Saturday.

“That rest should allow us to make sure we are in the best level of fitness because the team we’re playing, they love to run, they push the ball hard every opportunity, miss or make, and it’s going to test our endurance, our stamina,” he said.

“So hopefully we get to that level after the last couple of days. We have to be able to match their pace because that’s really how Converge beats other teams – their constant pace for 48 minutes,” he added.

Though laden with youth, Aldin Ayo’s spirited wards have been holding their own against the big boys of the league. In fact, in their last two assignments, the FiberXers took down heavyweight Meralco, 106-99, and defending champion San Miguel Beer, 106-102.

But the Converge young guns still need more polishing, admitted Ayo.

“We have lots of problems with consistency, but it will take some time,” said Ayo. “We won last time but there’s a lot of things that have to be worked on.”

Consistency is also what Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone requires of the Gin Kings (3-2) as they duel with skidding Terrafirma (0-6) at 5:45 p.m.

Ginebra is coming off a massive 103-97 comeback win over erstwhile spotless Magnolia and Cone is worried about a possible repeat of the previous time they beat an unbeaten squad, Bay Area. After dealing the Dragons’ first loss (111-93), the Gin Kings were a big letdown in their very next outing and bowed to Phoenix, 101-93.

“We got too high on that win against Bay Area and then we turned around and didn’t follow it up, lost to Phoenix,” noted Cone.

And now we’re on another high so we’ll try to settle in and make sure we get our next one and create some momentum,” he said.

On a 22-game slide dating back to last year, Dyip are also looking to wash away the bitter taste from their 54-point beatdown from the Dragons a week ago with an upset of the crowd darlings.

This makes Terrafirma a real threat for Cone.

“I think Terrafirma’s going to play their best game against us. It always has been that way for Ginebra’s opponents,” said Cone. “(So) we have to bring out the quality of play we need to win.”