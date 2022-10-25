^

Cardinals resuscitate NCAA bid, swoop down on Altas

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 4:13pm
Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – AU vs LPU
3 p.m. – CSB vs JRU 

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals are doing everything they can to dig their way out of a ravine and back into Final Four contention.

And they don’t mind doing it brick by brick and layer by layer.

Gritting and grinding, Mapua unleashed a strong second-half performance as it repulsed first-round tormentor University of Perpetual Help, 73-65, Tuesday that lit up its flickering NCAA Season 98 campaign at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

While it will be an uphill climb, the Cardinals have nailed their third win in their last four games to improve to 4-9 and keep them in the Final Four hunt.

“We’re not giving up that easily,” said Mapua team captain Warren Bonifacio, who fired a team-high 14 points including 10 in the third canto when they turned it around in their favor.

The big man from San Simon, Pampanga has been playing really exceptionally well in Mapua’s last four games where he averaged around 16 points a game.

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara credited Bonifacio as well as their defense as the difference-makers.

“He came up big for us especially in the third quarter,” said Alcantara of Bonifacio. “Defense helped us also since everything we do starts from playing defense.”

Mapua also exacted sweet revenge on UPHSD, which stole a 79-77 victory that was iced by Cedrick Abis’ huge triple late in their first-round encounter last Sept. 23.

The Cardinals made sure Abis, who was held to just five points on this one, and the Altas will not be in a position to replicate that one familiar moment.

UPHSD faltered to 5-7.

The scores:

Mapua 73 – Bonifacio 14, Pido 13, Hernandez 11, Agustin 10, Nocum 9, Cuenco 8, Mercado 6, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Salenga 0.

UPHSD 65 – Ferreras 22, Pagaran 10, Abis 5, Egan 5, Roque 5, Boral 5, Barcuma 4, Flores 3, Razon 2, Omega 2, Nitura 2, Martel 0, Orgo 0.

Quarterscores: 18-23; 34-37; 60-54; 73-65

