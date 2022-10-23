^

Pasig youngsters stun Surigao in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 1:48pm
MANILA, Philippines — After Saturday night’s results in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ (PCAP) Open Conference action, you have to ask, “What are they feeding those chess players in Pasig?”

On a night when the Pasig King Pirates crushed the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 15.5-5.5, and the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles, 16-5, their junior squad, the Pasig Grassroots Knights put the league on notice.

The Pasig Juniors team stunned Surigao, 11.5-9.5., for their first win in six matches as the Fianchetto Checkmates dropped to 5-11. 

It was a huge win considering the Grassroots Knights have lost by an average of 13.5 points in all five defeats.

The King Pirates’ two triumphs gave them a 15-1 record — the best in PCAP’s Open Conference.

The Grassroots Knights took blitz 4.5-2.5 that was the difference in the final result as both squads drew 7-7 in rapid chess.

The crucial boards were one and three. Paradero had a chance to but Surigao’s John Ranel Morazo took the win. 

On Board Three, Nicolas was able to eke out a win against Mariel Romero for the two points that gave the two sides a draw, but more importantly, the overall, 11.5-9.5 win for the Grassroots Knights.

Pasig’s junior players that competed against Surigao include 11-year old Nika Juris Nicolas, nine-year old Zacky Bolico, 12-year old Gabriel Ryan Paradero, 14-year old Andrew James Toledo, 12-year old Sumer Justine Oncita, 11-year old Ronell Jose Co, and 15-year old Aron Joshua Toledo. 

The average age of the Grassroots Knights is 12-years of age.

