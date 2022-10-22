Miado stuns Williams to extend win streak to four in ONE Fight Night 3

Jeremy Miado (L) bested Danial Williams via a third round TKO victory in ONE Fight Night 3 in Singapore on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Jeremy Miado continued his winning ways as he emerged victorious against ranked contender Danial Williams in ONE Fight Night 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Miado, who gets his first taste of action since ONE X last March, landed a powerful combination of punches punctuated by a booming right that sent a bloodied Williams into the ground early in the third round.

That was the finishing touch as the referee put a stop to the contest after 31 seconds in the frame.

Taking a victory against the 5th ranked contender in the strawweight rankings, Miado makes his case for a return to the title picture.

In his last bout, Miado bested compatriot Lito Adiwang in an all-Filipino contest in ONE X. The latter suffered an injury and was forced to retire from the fight.

The 29-year-old improved his overall record to 12-4.