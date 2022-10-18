^

Lady Eagles, Stags collide as V-League ushers in brand new season

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 2:39pm
Games Wednesday
(Paco Arena)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs San Sebastian (W)
1 p.m. – St. Benilde vs UST (W)
3 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (W)
5 p.m. – UP vs San Beda (W)

MANILA, Philippines – The ladies of college volleyball take the spotlight Wednesday following the explosive launch of their men’s counterparts as they kick off their respective bids in the V-League Collegiate Championship at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ateneo faces San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the 10 a.m. opener of another busy day with reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde tangling with UST at 1 p.m. to be followed by the Adamson-FEU clash at 3 p.m. and the UP-San Beda duel at 5 p.m.

The eight-team women’s field is divided into two groups with Ateneo leading Pool A that includes Adamson, FEU and SSC-R, while St. Benilde, San Beda, UP and UST make up Pool B of the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Asics, Beyond Active Wear and Mikasa.

Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler are expected to lead the Lady Eagles against the SSC-R side, which will bank on its youth brigade bannered by sophomores Kath Santos and KJ Dionisio.

The Lady Blazers, on the other hand, will be leaning on the troika of Mycah Go, Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa as they go up against the Golden Tigresses, to be spearheaded by Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez.

Ateneo and La Salle, along with Adamson and UP hurdled their respective rivals in the 12-team men’s competitions last Sunday with a heavy five-game bill slated on Friday.

