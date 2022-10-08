^

Sports

Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 3:38pm
Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice
Draymond Green holds a bottle of tequila and a NBA trophy resting on a "Boston Sucks" t-shirt as they ride on a bus during the Golden State Warriors NBA Championship victory parade along Market Street on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A video has shown light on the "altercation" between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

TMZ Sports acquired a video of the incident where Green and Poole are shown exchanging words before the latter shoves Green — prompting the four-time NBA champion to punch him in the face.

Poole went down with the force of Green's hit as they were needed to be separated after the incident.

The video has since made rounds on social media since Friday.

On Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Green reporteldy apologized to teammates after what Warriors general manager Bob Myers characterized as an "altercation" between the two players.

According to Myers, the Warriors are deliberating internally on what sanctions Green will face after the incident.

While Poole has yet to comment on the incident, it is likely an event which will dampen the reigning world champions' bid for back-to-back titles in the upcoming NBA season.

Poole, who clinched his first NBA championship earlier this year, played a key role in their six-game close out against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

In a report by Agence France Presse, Myers said that the Warriors' preseason preparations are "progressing smoothly" despite what happened.

BASKETBALL

NBA
