Thirdy, San-En fall short against Kawasaki in OT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2022 | 7:38pm
Thirdy Ravena
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena's bounce-back game from a scoreless outing wasn't enough to lead the San-En NeoPhoenix past the Kawasaki Brave Thunders as they absorbed an 84-88 loss in the Japan B. League at the Hamamatsu Arena on Sunday.

Despite Thirdy's efforts where he finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting clip, seven straight points by Kawaski in the extra period doomed San-En.

Thirdy had given his team a two-point cushion, 81-79, with 4:12 remaining in overtime with a perfect trip to the charity stripe.

He also had eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in the loss.

His older brother Kiefer likewise absorbed a loss as the Shiga Lakes bowed to the Gunma Crane Thunders and fell to 0-2, 71-92.

Kiefer finished with 11 points off the bench along with six assists and a rebound.

Matthew Wright, after going scoreless in his debut game in Japan, had five points, two rebounds and an assist in almost 16 minutes of play in Kyoto Hannaryz' 66-65 victory over the Sendai 89ers.

For his part, Justine Baltazar only tallied one rebound in his first official game with the Hiroshima Dragonflies as they scraped by the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 70-68.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca could not make it a weekend sweep over the Kumamoto Volters, 81-84.

Heading tallied 11 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in the loss.

Back in the first division, Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido absorbed another setback at the hands of the Akita Northern Happinets, 74-97.

Ramos finished with eight points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Jay Washington and Kobe Paras both picked up DNPs (Did Not Play) in their teams' respective wins.

Washington's Ryukyu Golden Kings beat the Utsonomiya Brex anew, 85-70.

While Paras' Altira Chiba in B2, repeated over the Aomori Wat's, 77-60.

Other Filipino imports like Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) and Roosevelt Adams (Kagawa Five Arrows) have yet to join their teams in B2.

