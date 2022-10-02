FIFA chief calls Indonesia football stadium stampede 'tragedy beyond comprehension'

In this picture taken on October 1, 2022, a group of people carry a man after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia late on October 1 when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said.

MANILA, Philippines —International football federation FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his condolences with Indonesia following the tragic football stadium stampede late Saturday in Malang, East Java.

At least 174 people have died in the incident while many others were hurt as fans began invading the pitch after home team Arema FC lost to rivals Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

Infantino said it was a "dark day for football" as the incident became one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

"The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," Infantino said.

"This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident," he continued.

Reports state that police responded with tear gas after supporters stormed the playing field as Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya for the first time in two decades.

Police were reportedly forced into using tear gas after two officers were killed. Most of the victims were trampled to death.

"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time." said Infantino.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has already asked the country's national police chief to look into the incident.