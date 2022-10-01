AIA 7s: Manhur Fatima, Sino FC try to keep pace

MANILA, Philippines — At the halfway point of the 2022 AIA 7s Football Tournament and with a collision course imminent, undefeated squads Manhur Fatima and Sino FC look to hurdle separate foes this Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Although tied with the same win-loss record at 5-0, Manhur Fatima enjoys a slight advantage due to superior goal difference, 7-6. The two squads will finally lock horns on October 16 in what is expected to be an explosive match.

With all eyes on Manhur Fatima, they take on Middle Beast (3-2, fifth in the league) in the 4:30 p.m. fixture.

In a huge test of their own title ambitions, Sino FC battles third-running Rangers FC Philippines (3-2) in the 7:30 p.m. contest.

Defending champions Manila Digger, who got off on the wrong foot to start their own campaign are at 3-2 at the fourth spot, they take on winless En Fuego which is at the bottom of the 10-team standings with a 0-5 record.

Garelli United and Maharlika Manila will look to put one over the other in a battle of squads with 1-4 slates. The two squads close the day’s battles at 8:30 p.m.

The remaining match for men’s division one seven-a-side football pits the Manila Stars and Spoly FC who both tote 2-3 cards.