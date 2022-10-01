^

PFL: Azkals Dev't Team looks for revenge against Kaya

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 1, 2022 | 10:37am
The Azkals Development Team
MANILA, Philippines — In arguably its biggest match of their own football aspirations, the Azkals Development Team (ADT) takes on first round tormentor, Kaya FC, when the Philippines Football League (PFL) gets Saturday, October 1, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. 

Kaya stunned the ADT in the league opener via a late goal by substitute Eric Giganto to open the current PFL season.  

Since that opening loss, the ADT crushed Maharlika, 4-nil, figured in a scoreless draw with Cebu, lost 2-0 to Stallions, then blew away Mendiola, 3-0, with goals coming from team captain Stephan Schrock, Jaime Rosquillo and Ealwhine Dalam.

The 2-1-2 ADT and 5-1 Kaya, who were knocked down a peg by United City FC, 2-nil last September 17, will battle at the 4 p.m. opener. 

The ADT should be back to full strength for this match against Kaya which is led by its homegrown players Jovin Bedic, Jess Melliza, and Shirmar Felongco along with Simone Rota, Quincy Kammeraad, Jarvey Gayoso and Fitch Arboleda, among others 

In other matches today, Maharlika FC battles United City while Mendiola takes on the Stallions Sunday.

