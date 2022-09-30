Tabuena barges into Top 10 but falls behind by 7 in Mercuries Taiwan Masters

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena crashed into joint eighth with a 70 but fell behind by seven shots to new leader Rashin Khan of India, who took command with a scorching 65 in the second round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club Friday.

Tabuena actually had the same three-under card he churned out in the first round heading to his final hole on the par-4 No. 9. But he missed the green and failed to rescue a par, ending up with a pair of 35s for a two-day haul of 139.

The ICTSI-backed former Philippine Open champion missed eight fairways and seven greens but made up for the struggle with superb putting, finishing with 26.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, rallied with a frontside 33 to save a 73 and a spot into the weekend of the $1 million event with a 144 for joint 31st after an opening 71 marred by two late bogeys.

Angelo Que, however, put to naught a fine 70 Thursday as he skied to a 78 marred by two double bogeys on two par-3s (Nos. 8 and 10) and failed to advance with a 148, two strokes behind the cutoff score.

Khan sizzled with a solid seven-birdie feat, his 132 total netting him a huge four-stroke lead over locals Chan Shih-chang, who shot a 68, and erstwhile frontrunner Wang Wei-hsiang, who struggled with a 70 after a 66, and Thai Nitithorn Thippong moved into contention with a 69, for 136s.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan slowed down after a blistering backside start, ending up with a two-under 69 although he improved from joint 31st to a share of 19th but eight strokes behind new leader Yuto Katsuragawa halfway through the Vantelin Tokai Classic in Aichi Prefecture yesterday.

After a mediocre opening 70 at the par-71 Miyoshi Country Club course where Que reigned in 2018 for his first Japan Golf Tour victory, Pagunsan fell farther back the standings with a bogey on No. 10 where he teed off. But he quickly put his act together, picking up strokes on Nos. 12, 15 and 18 to spark some hopes of a big bounce back by the former Asian Tour No. 1.

That never came as he settled for pars at the front while wrestling with his balky driver although he made up for his bogey on the seventh with a birdie on the par-3 next for a 35-34.

It was actually a good result in a challenging day that had him hitting just four fairways although he gained some kind of a push by finishing with 28 putts on the layout’s sleek surface.

Katsuragawa, meanwhile, continued to dish out big games, putting up a solid, eagle-spiked 63 to break away from a crowded joint seventh to the solo lead at 131, three strokes ahead of Genki Okada, who shot a 69 for a 134.

A former spearhead of Manila Southwoods in various Interclub tournaments, Katsuragawa, 23, scored a breakthrough in the ISPS Handa in Ibaraki last April and posted three top three finishes, including a third place effort in the Panasonic Open in Hyogo last week.

He also placed solo second in the Token Home Mate Cup at Mie Prefecture last March and tied for second in the Asia Pacific Open Championship, also in Ibaraki last May.