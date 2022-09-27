PCAP to look into South OTB for Season 3 opener

PCAP commissioner Paul Elauria (far right) conferring a plaque of appreciation to former GAB Chairman Baham Mitra. PCAP chairman Michael Chua is on the left.

MANILA, Philippines – With teams, fans and even media still talking about the successful opening weekend of the third and last conference of the season — the Open Conference — for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) that was held from September 23-25 at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City, league commissioner Paul Elauria bared what is in store for the third season.

“I think it is quite a successful event,” noted Elauria. “Nakangiti lahat and the guests from Ortigas Land and the Pasig City office were happy and enthusiastic. Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto threw the city’s full support into this opening weekend that helped make for a memorable event considering first time na over-the-board (OTB) chess.”

The PCAP commissioner also appealed to the teams’ understanding surrounding delays and even housing concerns.

“We will get better at this,” promised Elauria.”

“Now the plan of the PCAP board is to hold an OTB chess event at least once a season,” bared the league official. “It is possible that we could do this at the start of the third season which is the All-Filipino Conference.

“We are also studying if we alternate between a northern city and a southern city. If we do go down to the south for next year’s season opener, we will look at Cebu, Davao, Iloilo or even Palawan to hold this,” said Elauria.

“We realize there are cost implications, which is why we are studying this. In due time, we will bare this to the board and then to the teams.”

One notable aspect of the past weekend’s opening was how teams were dressed in their team jerseys.

“Ang maganda rin sa may team uniform or jersey is feel mo na professional athlete ka at team kayo,” said Grandmaster Joey Antonio during the opening ceremony. “Maliban sa unity, ipinapakita na may pride ka to wear yung uniform niyo.”

Added Palawan Queen’s Gambit head coach Susan Neri, “Parang nasa UAAP kami ulit. Ang ganda ng feeling.”

“I think some players thought that nung umpisa laro-laro lang but this is really a professional league,” summed up Elauria. “Unti-unti nag-a-adjust sa liga at sa gusto natin ma-achieve. They are acting more professionally which is good for them, their team, the cities they represent, and for the league as well.”