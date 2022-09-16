Leylah Fernandez cites retirement-bound Federer as 'inspiration' in career

Canada's Leylah Fernandez reacts after a point against France's Oceane Dodin during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was among the tennis stars who paid homage to Swiss legend Roger Federer after the latter announced his retirement on Thursday.

Fernandez, of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, took to social media to honor the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Words can’t begin to describe the inspiration you have been to me. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world and for everything you have done for tennis. Wishing you the best ???? pic.twitter.com/a9e0x5O7sL — leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) September 15, 2022

"Words can't begin to describe the inspiration you have been to me," wrote Fernandez, who also shared a photo of her and Federer.

"Thank you for sharing your talent with the world and for everything you have done for tennis. Wishing you the best." she added.

Federer is set to hang up his racket after the Laver Cup in London next week, marking the end of his professional tennis career after 24 years.

The 41-year-old last played in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2021. He underwent a third knee surgery in 18 months shortly after his exit from the Grand Slam.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he wrote in his statement.

"But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

Federer thus follows Serena Williams, who is also likely to retire after a third round exit from the US Open earlier this month.