POC, PSC rain praise on US Open champ Eala

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 3:05pm
Alex Eala
USTA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission both came out with congratulatory statements on Sunday following Alex Eala's maiden singles grand slam victory at the US Open this weekend.

After a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova, Eala became the first Filipino to win a grand slam title in singles — whether male or female.

POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said that Eala's success was just the beginning.

"Alex will go a long, long way in her tennis career, which, is just budding," Tolentino said.

"We expect Alex to bring more honors to the country, and her accomplishment would definitely inspire young Filipinos to follow in her footsteps," he added.

Eala played for the national team earlier this year during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam where she won three bronze medals for Team Philippines.

Meanwhile, newly appointed PSC Chairperson Noli Eala, who is also the tennister's uncle, said that Eala's victory is proof that Filipino athletes can be top calibre in the international scene.

"Alex worked long hours and days and sacrificed being away from home to pursue her dream and achieve this milestone in her career," said the PSC chief.

"She has proven that the Filipino can be at par with anyone if given a genuine pathway for success. Truly a proud moment for the country." he added.

The Philippine Consulate General in New York, the state that hosts the US Open, also commended the 17-year-old for her feat.

"The Consulate General of the Philippines in New York congratulates Alexandra Eala for making history today when she defeated No. 2 seed Lucie Havlickova in the girls finals to become the first Filipino to win a grand slam singles title at the US Open. You make all of us proud! Mabuhay!" they said.

Eala now has three junior grand slams under her belt — she had previously won the Australian Open and French Open Girls' Doubles titles in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS

US OPEN
