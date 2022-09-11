Eala caps off historic US Open run with maiden Grand Slam singles title

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala copped her first-ever singles Grand Slam title as she bested Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4, in the championship match on Saturday (early Sunday morning, Manila time).

Her first campaign in the juniors circuit this year, Eala went all the way to the top with a masterclass over the competition as the former ITF Juniors World No. 2 did not drop a single set in her campaign.

She thus became the first-ever Filipino, male or female, to win a singles grand slam title.

All the emotions for Alexandra Eala.



The ???????? makes history, winning her first junior Grand slam singles ???? in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/j1B1NycZ5r — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Eala rode high on her momentum early as she dominated Havlickova in the opener. Nifty play from the baseline played a hand in Havlickova's 21 unforced errors in the opening frame.

But the Czech netter, who ruled the Girls' Singles tournament in Roland Garros earlier this year, did not make it a walk in the park for the 17-year-old.

Havlickova was ahead late in the match, 4-3, after scoring four points all on winners in Game 7.

Luckily for Eala, who is a two-time Grand Slam winner in Girls' Doubles, she was able to string three straight game wins — punctuated by her serving for the championship in Game 10.

Eala thus adds the US Open Girls' Singles trophy to her glimmering collection of titles in the junior circuit.

In this year's Girls' Doubles tournament, she and partner Mirra Andreeva were forced to exit the tournament in the Round of 16 due to an injury to the latter she sustained during their singles clash.

As for her professional career, Eala is the owner of two ITF singles titles and one runner-up finish each in singles and doubles.