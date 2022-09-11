'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage tennis star Alex Eala was overcome with emotions during her victory speech after winning her maiden singles Grand Slam title in the US Open Juniors tournament in New York on Saturday (early Sunday morning in Manila).

Besting Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, Eala became the first-ever Filipino to win a Grand Slam title.

Instead of focusing on herself, the 17-year-old deflected credit to those around her for her success.

"Unang una, gusto ko munang magpasalamat sa pamilya ko kasi kung hindi para sakanila hindi ko ito kakayanin," Eala addressed her parents, Mike and Rizza, and her brother Miko.

"Maraming salamat din sa lahat ng nagdasal at nagsupporta sa akin, sa aking mga sponsors, Globe, Nike, Babolat, and of course, to my team at the Rafa Nadal Academy, maraming maraming salamat po,"

The latest accolade in her decorated young career, Eala flexed her dominance over the competition as she didn't drop a single set en route to the title.

In her first dive into juniors action for the year, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar said she was motivated to bring honor to flag and country with the win.

"Buong puso ko itong pinaglaban, hindi para lang sa sarili ko kundi para makatulong din ako para sa kinabukasan ng Pilipinas," said Eala, who was born and raised in Metro Manila.

"So hindi lang ito panalo ko, panalo nating lahat. Thank you." she concluded.

The Filipina tennis sensation drew praises from many, including Filipino-Australian WTA player Lizette Cabrera, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission Chairperson Noli Eala.

"What a [star]," Cabrera wrote on her Instagram story. It can be recalled that she had previously partnered with Eala in a doubles tournament earlier this year.

"Grand Slam Champion @alex.eala. Beast mode!!!," quipped Obiena.

Philippine Sports Commission chief Noli Eala, who is also Alex's uncle, raved about his niece's achievement.

"What a way to start my Chairmanship of the PSC. My own niece giving the country another reason to be proud and to celebrate. Amazing!," said Eala on Twitter.

The 17-year-old currently holds three Grand Slams: two in Girls' Doubles and her latest crown in singles at the US Open.