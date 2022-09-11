^

Sports

'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 11:13am
'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage tennis star Alex Eala was overcome with emotions during her victory speech after winning her maiden singles Grand Slam title in the US Open Juniors tournament in New York on Saturday (early Sunday morning in Manila).

Besting Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, Eala became the first-ever Filipino to win a Grand Slam title.

Instead of focusing on herself, the 17-year-old deflected credit to those around her for her success.

"Unang una, gusto ko munang magpasalamat sa pamilya ko kasi kung hindi para sakanila hindi ko ito kakayanin," Eala addressed her parents, Mike and Rizza, and her brother Miko.

"Maraming salamat din sa lahat ng nagdasal at nagsupporta sa akin, sa aking mga sponsors, Globe, Nike, Babolat, and of course, to my team at the Rafa Nadal Academy, maraming maraming salamat po,"

The latest accolade in her decorated young career, Eala flexed her dominance over the competition as she didn't drop a single set en route to the title.

In her first dive into juniors action for the year, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar said she was motivated to bring honor to flag and country with the win.

"Buong puso ko itong pinaglaban, hindi para lang sa sarili ko kundi para makatulong din ako para sa kinabukasan ng Pilipinas," said Eala, who was born and raised in Metro Manila.

"So hindi lang ito panalo ko, panalo nating lahat. Thank you." she concluded.

The Filipina tennis sensation drew praises from many, including Filipino-Australian WTA player Lizette Cabrera, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission Chairperson Noli Eala.

"What a [star]," Cabrera wrote on her Instagram story. It can be recalled that she had previously partnered with Eala in a doubles tournament earlier this year.

"Grand Slam Champion @alex.eala. Beast mode!!!," quipped Obiena.

Philippine Sports Commission chief Noli Eala, who is also Alex's uncle, raved about his niece's achievement.

"What a way to start my Chairmanship of the PSC. My own niece giving the country another reason to be proud and to celebrate. Amazing!," said Eala on Twitter.

The 17-year-old currently holds three Grand Slams: two in Girls' Doubles and her latest crown in singles at the US Open.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the...
Sports
fbtw

Expansion for PBA?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The entry of guest team Bay Area Dragons will increase the cast of contenders for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship to 13 and could signal the start of discussions on a possible league expansion in the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA eyes return to PhilSports Arena

PBA eyes return to PhilSports Arena

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
A homecoming at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City looms for the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 4 days ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eala caps off historic US Open run with maiden Grand Slam singles title

Eala caps off historic US Open run with maiden Grand Slam singles title

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Her first campaign in the juniors circuit this year, Eala went all the way to the top with a masterclass over the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Cone upbeat on Gilas

Cone upbeat on Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone will continue working as an assistant with Gilas looking forward to the FIBA World Cup next...
Sports
fbtw
Eala ONE win away from US Open title

Eala ONE win away from US Open title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala stepped closer to a coveted singles Grand Slam crown, essaying a 6-1, 7-6(5) win over Canada’s Victoria Mboko...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano, Mapua share spotlight in NCAA opener

Arellano, Mapua share spotlight in NCAA opener

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Given little chance to contend this season, Arellano University proved its doubters wrong as it shocked fancied Emilio Aguinaldo...
Sports
fbtw
J&T makes heads turn in 3x3

J&T makes heads turn in 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Debuting guest team J&T Express made an early show of force and led the march of the quarterfinalists in Leg 1 of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with