^

Sports

AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 11:30am
AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action
Kaya FC are the leaders in the women's side at the AIA 7s Football League
Facebook / Kaya FC

MANILA, Philippines — It will be two more weeks until Kaya and Manila Nomads, the top two leaders of the AIA 7s women’s division one, face each other. 

In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking distance when they tackle separate foes in the AIA 7s Football Tournament this Sunday, September 11, at the McKinley Hill Stadium pitch.

Kaya faces Azzurri SC A at 7:30 p.m. while Manila Nomads battles Manila Digger at 6:30 p.m. 

The latter is interesting because the outcome will provide a degree of separation for both squads as Manila Digger is also at 2-1.

Another team chasing the undefeated division leader is Azzurri Verde which also sports a 2-1 slate. They will tangle with Manila Nomads Braves (1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

The other women’s division one match pits two winless squads in Payatas and Maharlika Manila. Both sport a 0-3 record and after they collide at the 4:30 p.m. opener, one of them will barge into the win column.

Over at men’s division one, Manhur Fatima, which dealt Spoly FC its first loss last weekend, are looking to stay atop their own standings when they face Garelli United (1-2) at 4:30 p.m. 

Sino FC, also undefeated at 3-0, look to take on Spoly which is aiming to bounce back. They play in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.

Fourth-running Manila Beast (2-1) take on defending champions Manila Digger (1-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Football fans can go to the McKinley Hill Stadium and watch the matches for free.

The AIA 7’s Football Tournament is also brought to the fans by The Island, The Palace, Megaworld, BGC, and Reparil Ice-Spray.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sotto, who returned to Adelaide for a second season after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off of the bench and...
Sports
fbtw
Bathroom break sends Swiatek to title showdown with Jabeur

Bathroom break sends Swiatek to title showdown with Jabeur

13 hours ago
An emergency bathroom break powered world No. 1 Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ardina kept her steady stint off the mound then endured a day-long struggle with her irons and wedges with exceptional putting,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

44 minutes ago
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking...
Sports
fbtw
Serna, Francisco start drives in Cagas netfest

Serna, Francisco start drives in Cagas netfest

13 hours ago
Vince Serna and Sanschena Francisco seek explosive starts to fuel their respective title drives in the premier division of...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 Season 2 kicks off in Antipolo

PBA 3x3 Season 2 kicks off in Antipolo

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Twelve teams, majority of which fresh from a reboot, aim for a flying start as the race for glory in Season 2 of the PBA 3x3...
Sports
fbtw

Cards, Lions headline NCAA opening bill

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Mapua, one of the favorites to challenge defending champion Letran for the title, clashes with a San Beda team brandishing a newbie coach in today’s opener of the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with