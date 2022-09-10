AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

Kaya FC are the leaders in the women's side at the AIA 7s Football League

MANILA, Philippines — It will be two more weeks until Kaya and Manila Nomads, the top two leaders of the AIA 7s women’s division one, face each other.

In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking distance when they tackle separate foes in the AIA 7s Football Tournament this Sunday, September 11, at the McKinley Hill Stadium pitch.

Kaya faces Azzurri SC A at 7:30 p.m. while Manila Nomads battles Manila Digger at 6:30 p.m.

The latter is interesting because the outcome will provide a degree of separation for both squads as Manila Digger is also at 2-1.

Another team chasing the undefeated division leader is Azzurri Verde which also sports a 2-1 slate. They will tangle with Manila Nomads Braves (1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

The other women’s division one match pits two winless squads in Payatas and Maharlika Manila. Both sport a 0-3 record and after they collide at the 4:30 p.m. opener, one of them will barge into the win column.

Over at men’s division one, Manhur Fatima, which dealt Spoly FC its first loss last weekend, are looking to stay atop their own standings when they face Garelli United (1-2) at 4:30 p.m.

Sino FC, also undefeated at 3-0, look to take on Spoly which is aiming to bounce back. They play in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.

Fourth-running Manila Beast (2-1) take on defending champions Manila Digger (1-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Football fans can go to the McKinley Hill Stadium and watch the matches for free.

The AIA 7’s Football Tournament is also brought to the fans by The Island, The Palace, Megaworld, BGC, and Reparil Ice-Spray.