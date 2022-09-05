^

Sports

Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 8:10pm
Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball
The initial showdown is set at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by the 5:30 p.m. clash between VNS-One Alicia and Ateneo-Fudgee Barr that should usher in the Open Conference with a bang.
STAR / File

Games Tuesday
2:30 p.m. – Navy vs Sta. Elena
5:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines – Navy and National University-Sta. Elena set out for a fiery duel Tuesday, each looking for a second straight victory and a share of the early lead with idle Cignal and VNS-One Alicia into the second week of the Spikers’ Turf eliminations at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Sealions swept the hard-luck Ateneo-Fudgee Barr side while the Nationals needed an extra set to subdue the Army-Katinko Troopers, both last Thursday, in victories that all the more spiced up the early showdown of two of the fancied teams in the Open Conference.

They tangle at 2:30 p.m. with the winner joining the HD Spikers and the Griffins in the lead in the single round elims among seven teams where every match counts. The top four will advance to the semis.

That also makes the 5:30 p.m. face-off between Ateneo and Sta. Rosa crucial as the Eagles and the young City Lions shoot for the all-important win that would keep them in the hunt for one of the Final Four berths.

The two teams have dropped their first two games in varying fashions with the Eagles yielding a five-set result to the Griffins and a three-set defeat to the Sealions. The City Lions also bowed in three to the powerhouse HD Spikers but nearly shocked the Griffins in a sorry five-set defeat.

Sta. Rosa actually surprised VNS with its superb all-around game by seizing a 2-1 set lead but cracked under pressure, and yielded too many points off their flawed service game, enabling the Griffins to mount a comeback and escape with a scary win last Saturday.

But the Navy-Sta. Elena duel promises to be a slam-bang of an encounter with the former to lean on Joeven dela Vega, Jao Umandal, Peter Quiel and EJ Casaña and the latter tipped to bank again on Nico Almendras, Kennry Malinis, Michaelo Buddin and Congolese middle hitter/blocker Obed Mukaba.

Matches are aired on One Sports and One Sports+ and the league’s official website http://spikersturf.ph/live.

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After initially holding back on an official statement about his departure, Guiao was able to make his position clear on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic delighted as World Cup-bound Filipinas ink pro deals abroad

Stajcic delighted as World Cup-bound Filipinas ink pro deals abroad

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic is elated with the news that more of his players have signed...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios sends defending champion Medvedev crashing out of US Open

Kyrgios sends defending champion Medvedev crashing out of US Open

10 hours ago
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios sent defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev crashing out of the US Open in an...
Sports
fbtw
Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw
Knights suffer early NCAA 98 setback with COVID-19 cases

Knights suffer early NCAA 98 setback with COVID-19 cases

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Letran’s bid for a historic second NCAA basketball title in one year suffered an early blow as four of its players recently...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

1 hour ago
Navy and National University-Sta. Elena set out for a fiery duel Tuesday, each looking for a second straight victory and a...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala nips Canadian foe, advances in US Open juniors

Alex Eala nips Canadian foe, advances in US Open juniors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala thwarted Canada’s Annabelle Xu, 6-3, 6-0, and blitzed on to the second round of the US Open junior champ...
Sports
fbtw
House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
A bill submitted in Congress last August hopes to battle the negative image plaguing esports.
Sports
fbtw
Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins

Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins

5 hours ago
Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte brought down powerhouse team MPAMS-San Mateo, 93-91, to continue its good showing in the Ballout...
Sports
fbtw
Baraquiel raring to shine again on LPGT stage

Baraquiel raring to shine again on LPGT stage

5 hours ago
Though she came home empty-handed from a couple of months’ stints abroad, Sunshine Baraquiel is coming into the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with