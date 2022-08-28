Galanza comes up clutch as Filipinas edge Aussies in AVC Cup classification match

Jema Galanza delivered the goods late for the Philippines against Australia

MANILA, Philippines (Update 4:06 p.m.) — The Philippines twice bucked a one-set disadvantage en route to a gutsy five-set win over Australia, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Against a winless Aussie side, the Philippines needed to battle exhaustion after playing just a little over 12 hours after their quarterfinals battle against Thailand on Saturday.

Jema Galanza scored three straight points in the fifth set decider to flip the script on Australia, 9-8 as she scored on an off the block hit.

But the Australians battled back as they tied the set, 12-all, after Stefanie Weiler scored back-to-back points.

But Caitlin Tipping hit out to give breathing space anew for the Philippines.

Jeanette Panaga and Tots Carlos scored back-to-back points to claim the victory.

Carlos topscored for the Philippines with 26 points while Galanza chipped in 18.

Among her 18 points, five came in the fifth set. Celine Domingo added 15 markers as well.

Tipping paced Australia in the loss with 25 points.

Philippines head coach Sherwin Meneses admitted that fatigue had caught up to the team. But remained that his wards would give their all every time.

"Yes, big factor [yung fatigue]. Actually, yung kagabi, di namin alam kasi medyo late natapos," Meneses said after the game.

"[P]ero syempre, the game must go on talaga, napaka-competitive ng mga players namin. Talagang 100% yan kahit may masakit or wala, maglalaro yan ng maganda," he continued.

The Philippines faces Chinese Taipei for the 5th place match on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the same venue. Meanwhile, Australia plays Iran for 7th place.