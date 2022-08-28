^

Sports

'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 11:19am
'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash
The Philippine women's volleyball team
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's volleyball team will be bucking exhaustion after playing five games in a span of seven days in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

Relegated now to the classification stage, the Filipinas — headlined by the Creamline Cool Smashers — will look to better their placement in the tournament with a victory over Australia later today at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

After playing against Thailand in the nightcap on Saturday, the Philippines had only a little over 12 hours to rest and recover before seeing action against the Aussies.

But for head coach Sherwin Meneses, he expects his wards to bring out all the stops.

"Yung mga players naman, mga fighter naman 'yan eh, pagod o walang pahinga, maglalaro parin ng 100% yan," said Meneses.

"So no excuses for tomorrow's game," he continued.

The Philippines was able to bring a gallant stand against Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand in the quarterfinals, where they were able to steal a set before falling in four salvos against the more seasoned spikers.

Despite being assured of their best finish in the tournament in program history, the Filipinas will look to take it a notch higher and qualify for the battle for 5th place.

Philippines vs Australia play at 1:00 p.m.

Australia has not won a single match in the tournament so far.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto pumped to win one at home

Sotto pumped to win one at home

13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas young star Kai Sotto expects the Nationals to emerge from their loss to Lebanon stronger and fiercer as they...
Sports
fbtw

Beware of Saudi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player pleads guilty to $5 million fraud

Ex-NBA player pleads guilty to $5 million fraud

13 hours ago
Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme that defrauded the league’s health...
Sports
fbtw
China, Vietnam in AVC semis

China, Vietnam in AVC semis

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
China and Vietnam carved out contrasting victories against their respective foes yesterday to barge into the semifinals of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Shaky putting stymies Ardina's charge in Circling Raven Championship

Shaky putting stymies Ardina's charge in Circling Raven Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 minute ago
Ardina missed just one fairway and two greens but ended up with 32 putts, two of which led to bogeys on 4 and 18 that shackled...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A day before the Utah Jazz guard's first Gilas game in the Philippines, Clarkson paid a visit to one of Philippine basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

13 hours ago
Leandro Bagtas and Monique Arroyo claimed titles in their respective divisions during the successful staging of the first...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen shoot for 3-1 lead

Beermen shoot for 3-1 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Pumped-up San Miguel Beer sets out to tighten the noose on TNT on a day the Tropang Giga’s coach Chot Reyes is expected...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo tipped to nail BPC plum

Fajardo tipped to nail BPC plum

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
San Miguel Beer behemoth June Mar Fajardo looms as the heavy favorite as the PBA hands out the Philippine Cup Best Player...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with