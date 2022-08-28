'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's volleyball team will be bucking exhaustion after playing five games in a span of seven days in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

Relegated now to the classification stage, the Filipinas — headlined by the Creamline Cool Smashers — will look to better their placement in the tournament with a victory over Australia later today at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

After playing against Thailand in the nightcap on Saturday, the Philippines had only a little over 12 hours to rest and recover before seeing action against the Aussies.

But for head coach Sherwin Meneses, he expects his wards to bring out all the stops.

"Yung mga players naman, mga fighter naman 'yan eh, pagod o walang pahinga, maglalaro parin ng 100% yan," said Meneses.

"So no excuses for tomorrow's game," he continued.

The Philippines was able to bring a gallant stand against Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand in the quarterfinals, where they were able to steal a set before falling in four salvos against the more seasoned spikers.

Despite being assured of their best finish in the tournament in program history, the Filipinas will look to take it a notch higher and qualify for the battle for 5th place.

Philippines vs Australia play at 1:00 p.m.

Australia has not won a single match in the tournament so far.