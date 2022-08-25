Gilas '13-'14 squad, Catriona Gray named local ambassadors for FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 2013-14 squad and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray have been picked as local ambassadors by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the country's upcoming hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In a media conference marking one year before the historic event, the SBP unveiled the list of personalities set to promote the event across the country.

Per SBP Vice President Ricky Vargas, the ambassadors are set to "further amplify" the federation's efforts for the country's hosting of the tournament, where Japan and Indonesia are also co-hosts.

The 2013-14 Gilas squad was represented in the conference by LA Tenorio, Larry Fonacier, Gary David and Jeff Chan. They were among Gilas players who competed in the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

The ambassadors will be mainstays in the lead-up events to the World Cup, including the trophy tour and the draw in April next year.

"Thank you for this opportunity," said Gray.

"I think it's really the pride that is overflowing from our kababayans when we see each other excel, and what more so in the state of sports and in basketball," she added.

"[W]hen we were playing back in 2014 in the World Cup. I'm sure you guys were cheering for us. Now, it's our time to give back," said Tenorio on behalf of the Gilas team.

"It's time for us to share also. It's an opportunity for us to share our experience when we were there, battling for our country. So, we're just happy and we're just looking forward sa kung ano man ang pwede naming maitulong for this event as an ambassador," he added.

Among updates given during the media conference were new ticket packages to be made available for the fans for the final phase of the games of the World Cup.

The upcoming FIBA One Year To Go Countdown event on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall was also announced where a Tissot Countdown Clock will be unveiled counting down to the tip off of the competition next year.

As for Gilas Pilipinas, they are currently in Lebanon to play their first game of the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers against the home team.

Gilas-Lebanon, which will feature Jordan Clarkson's first stint with the national team since 2018, tips off on Friday, 2 a.m. Manila time.