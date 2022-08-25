^

Sports

Gilas '13-'14 squad, Catriona Gray named local ambassadors for FIBA World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 12:50pm
Gilas '13-'14 squad, Catriona Gray named local ambassadors for FIBA World Cup
Members of the Gilas Pilipinas 2013-14 team (L-R) LA Tenorio, Larry Fonacier, Jeff Chan, and Gary David
Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 2013-14 squad and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray have been picked as local ambassadors by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the country's upcoming hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In a media conference marking one year before the historic event, the SBP unveiled the list of personalities set to promote the event across the country.

Per SBP Vice President Ricky Vargas, the ambassadors are set to "further amplify" the federation's efforts for the country's hosting of the tournament, where Japan and Indonesia are also co-hosts.

The 2013-14 Gilas squad was represented in the conference by LA Tenorio, Larry Fonacier, Gary David and Jeff Chan. They were among Gilas players who competed in the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

The ambassadors will be mainstays in the lead-up events to the World Cup, including the trophy tour and the draw in April next year.

"Thank you for this opportunity," said Gray.

"I think it's really the pride that is overflowing from our kababayans when we see each other excel, and what more so in the state of sports and in basketball," she added.

"[W]hen we were playing back in 2014 in the World Cup. I'm sure you guys were cheering for us. Now, it's our time to give back," said Tenorio on behalf of the Gilas team.

"It's time for us to share also. It's an opportunity for us to share our experience when we were there, battling for our country. So, we're just happy and we're just looking forward sa kung ano man ang pwede naming maitulong for this event as an ambassador," he added.

Among updates given during the media conference were new ticket packages to be made available for the fans for the final phase of the games of the World Cup.

The upcoming FIBA One Year To Go Countdown event on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall was also announced where a Tissot Countdown Clock will be unveiled counting down to the tip off of the competition next year.

As for Gilas Pilipinas, they are currently in Lebanon to play their first game of the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers against the home team.

Gilas-Lebanon, which will feature Jordan Clarkson's first stint with the national team since 2018, tips off on Friday, 2 a.m. Manila time.

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas braces for uphill battle in Beirut

Gilas braces for uphill battle in Beirut

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
With Fil-Am NBA player Jordan Clarkson, towering Kai Sotto and some of the country’s best pro ballers in uniform, Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas youth bombs out vs Lebanon

Gilas youth bombs out vs Lebanon

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas missed out on a World Cup berth, crashing out of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship with a tough 99-83 loss against...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Looking at women&rsquo;s team Superbad FC in 7s Football Tournament

Looking at women’s team Superbad FC in 7s Football Tournament

By Rick Olivares | 39 minutes ago
Superbad FC opened its 2022 AIA 7s Football Tournament campaign with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Team Philippines Street...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao aims for 5150 sweep in Penong's Davao

Quiambao aims for 5150 sweep in Penong's Davao

46 minutes ago
Bea Quiambao sets out for another crack at a 5150 crown, confident of emerging queen of Olympic triathlon distance racing...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Going up against Lebanon in the first of two games for the window, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan, Saso seek to break spell as CP Women's Open unwraps

Pagdanganan, Saso seek to break spell as CP Women's Open unwraps

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Hard-pressed to snap out of a long slump, Bianca Pagdanganan needs to get the job done the hard way, drawing a late tee start...
Sports
fbtw
Roosevelt Adams cut as Gilas names 12-man roster vs Lebanon

Roosevelt Adams cut as Gilas names 12-man roster vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
FIBA released the 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers game against Lebanon on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with