Gilas vet Tenorio looks forward to see younger Ginebra teammates in national team

LA Tenorio (center) raved about the chance for his teammates Scottie Thompson (L) and Arvin Tolentino in getting to represent Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel's LA Tenorio expressed his excitement for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers window later this month, where a number of PBA players were included in the initial pool for Gilas Pilipinas.

Set to reinforce the young mainstays of the pool like Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena and Francis Lopez, Tenorio is hopeful to see three of his Ginebra teammates in action.

Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and Arvin Tolentino are included in the 24-man pool headlined by Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto.

"You know, as a basketball fan I'm really excited to see [this lineup]," Tenorio said during a recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

"I don't know if this is the first time na magkaron tayo ng more PBA players in the pool itong darating na window. So I'm really excited to see, especially my teammates, my younger teammates ko na nanjan," he added.

Knowing the honor of being able to represent the country in his previous stints with the national team, Tenorio said he was especially eager to see Thompson and Tolentino, who do not get the call up often for the national team.

"Tinitignan ko nga yung lineup, I think si Japeth na yung pinakamatanda sa pool na ito. But I'm very excited most especially for Scottie and Arvin," said Tenorio.

The PBA veteran said that it will be a huge development for his teammates, not just to get the experience but also amp up their confidence.

"Napakalaking bagay na to really represent the country and of course to boost their confidence also," he said.

Gilas Pilipinas plays two games on August 25 and 29, against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The game against Saudi Arabia will be a home game at the Mall of Asia Arena.