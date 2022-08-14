Philippine Olympic Committee to honor Lydia de Vega in museum

POC President Bambol Tolentino (R) with Stephanie Mercado-Koenigswarter (center) and POC Secretary General for International Affairs Bones Floro in the wake of Lydia de Vega-Mercado in Heritage Park in Taguig on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee is set to immortalize the legacy of the late Lydia de Vega-Mercado in its soon-to-rise museum in Capas, Tarlac.

The POC, through its president Bambol Tolentino, promised to De Vega-Mercado's daughter Stephanie Mercado-Koenigswarter and mother Mary that the track and field icon will be honored with a wall in the museum.

Tolentino, and POC Secretary General for International Affairs Bones Floro, spoke to Stephanie and Mary during De Vega-Mercado's wake at Heritage Park in Taguig on Saturday.

"Lydia’s legacy will forever be remembered. So we, the POC, are planning to put all her achievements on a wall inside the Olympic museum," Tolentino told Mercado-Koenigswarter and Mary de Vega.

"Her achievements in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Championships and Asian Games, among others, will be immoratlized there in the museum," he added. "She’ll be an inspiration to all aspiring athletes."

De Vega dominated track and field in the region in her prime, winning back-to-back Asian Games 100 meters gold medals in New Delhi 1982 and Seoul 1986, two 100 and two 200 meters titles in the Asian championships in Singapore 1983 and Kuwait 1987 and nine SEA Games gold medals from 1983 to 1987.

De Vega’s wake will be transferred on Monday to her native Meycauyan in Bulacan where she once served as councilor.