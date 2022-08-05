Bolts turn back Beermen on Norman Blackâ€™s return to tie PBA semis

Bolts turn back Beermen on Norman Black’s return to tie PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts stymied a comeback effort by the San Miguel Beermen, pulling off a 99-88 victory in Coach Norman Black’s return from the United States to even their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series 1-1 Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After squandering an early 17-point lead, Meralco converted in the end game to fend off the Beermen. Aaron Black completed a dagger of an and-one opportunity to extend Meralco's lead to 12, 97-85, with 2:10 remaining.

The Beermen were within a bucket, 74-76, after a June Mar Fajardo conversion in the early goings of the fourth salvo.

But Raymar Jose hit back-to-back baskets to create space anew for the Bolts, who gave their coach a fitting welcome after being away for a month to tend to his mother in the States.

Norman Black’s mother, unfortunately, passed away recently.

In the opening period, the Bolts rode the hot hand of Allein Maliksi and Black from beyond the arc to build the early big lead.

But the Beermen grinded out with their scoring in the paint, led by Fajardo, to catch up with the Bolts.

A Marcio Lassiter triple gave San Miguel its first lead since 13-12 in the third quarter, 54-51.

Vic Manuel, meanwhile, scored on an and-one to cap off a 10-0 run in the same frame to give SMB's last taste of the lead, 72-70.

After that, Meralco uncorked a 6-0 run to retake the advantage and never looked back.

Five different Bolts finished in twin-digit scoring, with Cliff Hodge leading the pack with his double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Maliksi and Black added 15 markers each while Newsome contributed 14 points.

Jose also provided the spark off the bench with 13 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Fajardo paced SMB in the loss with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Both teams will thus enter Game Three on Sunday, August 7, eyeing a 2-1 series lead.