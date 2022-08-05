^

Sports

Bolts turn back Beermen on Norman Black’s return to tie PBA semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 5:27pm
Bolts turn back Beermen on Norman Blackâ€™s return to tie PBA semis
Cliff Hodge (in white)
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts stymied a comeback effort by the San Miguel Beermen, pulling off a 99-88 victory in Coach Norman Black’s return from the United States to even their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series 1-1 Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After squandering an early 17-point lead, Meralco converted in the end game to fend off the Beermen. Aaron Black completed a dagger of an and-one opportunity to extend Meralco's lead to 12, 97-85, with 2:10 remaining.

The Beermen were within a bucket, 74-76, after a June Mar Fajardo conversion in the early goings of the fourth salvo.

But Raymar Jose hit back-to-back baskets to create space anew for the Bolts, who gave their coach a fitting welcome after being away for a month to tend to his mother in the States.

Norman Black’s mother, unfortunately, passed away recently.

In the opening period, the Bolts rode the hot hand of Allein Maliksi and Black from beyond the arc to build the early big lead.

But the Beermen grinded out with their scoring in the paint, led by Fajardo, to catch up with the Bolts.

A Marcio Lassiter triple gave San Miguel its first lead since 13-12 in the third quarter, 54-51.

Vic Manuel, meanwhile, scored on an and-one to cap off a 10-0 run in the same frame to give SMB's last taste of the lead, 72-70.

After that, Meralco uncorked a 6-0 run to retake the advantage and never looked back.

Five different Bolts finished in twin-digit scoring, with Cliff Hodge leading the pack with his double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Maliksi and Black added 15 markers each while Newsome contributed 14 points.

Jose also provided the spark off the bench with 13 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Fajardo paced SMB in the loss with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Both teams will thus enter Game Three on Sunday, August 7, eyeing a 2-1 series lead.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai eyed by Asian NBA investors

Kai eyed by Asian NBA investors

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
A syndicate of Asian investors is bidding to purchase an undisclosed NBA franchise and former Charlotte Hornets international...
Sports
fbtw
Embattled UP Pep coaches resign, but calls allegations 'character assassination'

Embattled UP Pep coaches resign, but calls allegations 'character assassination'

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Long-time coach Lalaine Pereña, who was the central figure in the investigative report released by student publications...
Sports
fbtw
Saso flounders in windy day, hobbles with 75 in British Women's Open

Saso flounders in windy day, hobbles with 75 in British Women's Open

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Yuka Saso faced another early elimination in a major, coming in ruffled by the winds and stung by a slew of bogeys that came...
Sports
fbtw
Banjo strikes as Philippines draws with Israel; Pinays fall

Banjo strikes as Philippines draws with Israel; Pinays fall

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla showed admirable grit in delivering a match-saving victory in a 2-2 upset draw by the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw

Beyond the World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The country’s major basketball stakeholders are coming together to make sure the hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a resounding success.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pagunsan slips to joint 10th with one-over 72 in Japan PGA Championship

Pagunsan slips to joint 10th with one-over 72 in Japan PGA Championship

By Jan Veran | 18 minutes ago
Juvic Pagunsan survived a wild round of 72 but slipped from joint second to a share of 10th halfway through the Japan PGA...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Grandmasters eye Chess Olympiad 'miracle' vs Poland

Philippine Grandmasters eye Chess Olympiad 'miracle' vs Poland

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will parade an all-Grandmaster line up as it hopes and prays for a miracle against a loaded, fifth seed Poland...
Sports
fbtw
Spotlight on youngsters as IRONKIDS blasts off

Spotlight on youngsters as IRONKIDS blasts off

4 hours ago
A total cast of 222 sets out for the swim-bike-run competition over varying distances in each race category of the junior...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT's Prado makes up for lost time with stellar PVL Invitational Conference debut

PLDT's Prado makes up for lost time with stellar PVL Invitational Conference debut

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Getting her first taste of action after being sidelined by a left ankle sprain during eliminations, Prado showed no rust as...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi fights back, presses Junior PGA title bid despite 71

Malixi fights back, presses Junior PGA title bid despite 71

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Misemer birdied No. 9 at resumption of her suspended second round play early Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as she grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with