^

Sports

Lee stuns Ikeda in playoff to rule ICTSI Lakewood Championship

Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 3:30pm
Lee stuns Ikeda in playoff to rule ICTSI Lakewood Championship
Jiwon Lee receives the traditional celebratory dousing from her co-players.
Pilipinas Golf

CABANATUAN CITY – In an exceptional display of skill and composure rarely seen in a junior golfer, Jiwon Lee clinched the ICTSI Lakewood Championship, upstaging some of the country’s top professionals, including Chihiro Ikeda, whom she edged out on the second playoff hole at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club here Thursday.

The sudden death unfolded back at the par-5 18th hole, where Lee outlasted Ikeda by securing a routine par as Ikeda conceded while facing a bogey putt. Both players had finished the regulation play with six-under 210s, with Lee making a critical birdie on the 17th to salvage a 72, and Ikeda rallying from four shots behind third round leader Harmie Constantino to post a 70 with a birdie on the final hole.

“I was so grateful to be in a playoff with Ikeda because I’m such a fan,” said Lee. “At that point, I was already pressuring myself to win. But I reminded myself to just play the game and have fun. Just feel the pressure and adrenaline rush.”

The initial playoff hole saw both players par the 18th.

“Coming into the playoff, I was really nervous,” Lee admitted. Despite her nerves, she managed to match Ikeda’s par, demonstrating remarkable poise under pressure. “My goal was to stay in the Top 5, and I’m glad I did it.”

The turning point came when Ikeda’s third shot on the second playoff hole went awry, giving Lee a significant advantage. “I was actually surprised but relieved at the same time because that gave me the advantage. It gave me no pressure to make a birdie putt,” Lee said. “But I played it safe and got a par. I was sure I could get a chance to win.”

Reflecting on her experience, Lee noted that her previous sudden-death finish in the Junior PGT Finals at The Country Club last year had prepared her for the professional league.

Two strokes behind Constantino after 36 holes, Lee remained close to the frontrunners, watching as the pros faltered under pressure. Her clutch birdie on the tough par-3 penultimate hole tied her with Ikeda at 210, setting the stage for the playoff.

In the decisive moments, Lee's skill and composure shone through. She reached the water-guarded green with three tremendous shots while Ikeda needed four shots to make it to the green.

Despite her defeat, Ikeda took home the top purse of P97,500.

Lee’s triumph not only earned her the overall championship but also the low amateur honors, emphasizing her readiness to transition to the professional ranks in the next Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Splendido Taal in July.

Lee's victory also highlighted the effectiveness of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s junior development program, where she has honed her talent and skills, dominating the first two legs at Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde.

For Constantino, Bisera, and Ikeda, the tournament was a series of missed opportunities. Constantino, who swept the last three legs of the circuit, maintained her lead despite early setbacks. But a series of bogeys dropped her out of contention. Bisera briefly surged ahead but also stumbled in the final holes. Both ended up tied for third at 211, splitting the combined second and third prizes worth P117,750.

Marvi Monsalve and Gretchen Villacencio tied for fifth at 219 after a 75 and 76, respectively, while Velinda Castel rallied with a 71 to place seventh at 220. Kayla Nocum and Mikhaela Fortuna both finished at 221 after 71 and 76, respectively, Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa rounded out the Top 10 with a 222 after a 75, while Princess Superal limped with a 76 to end up 11th with a 224.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts showed no signs of fatigue and pulled away in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PBO stakes P1 million in prizes

PBO stakes P1 million in prizes

16 hours ago
Smashing hardcourt action is on following the opening yesterday of the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 at the First Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
NUNS, KMS spikers punch semis tickets

NUNS, KMS spikers punch semis tickets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Powerhouse National University-Nazareth School rolled past UAAP colleague Far Eastern U-Diliman, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17, and punched...
Sports
fbtw
Eric Olivarez netfest on today

Eric Olivarez netfest on today

16 hours ago
The Mayor Eric Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships begin today with 416 entries competing for top honors and ranking...
Sports
fbtw
TNT trades for Blackwater's Nambatac

TNT trades for Blackwater's Nambatac

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga have possibly found their guard for the future.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young Ramos leads seasoned Lascu&ntilde;a after 66 in ICTSI Lakewood Championship

Young Ramos leads seasoned Lascuña after 66 in ICTSI Lakewood Championship

2 hours ago
Sean Ramos moved on the cusp of a breakthrough victory on the Philippine Golf Tour, edging out Tony Lascuña in a captivating...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Mazulla bares learning from 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State

Boston's Mazulla bares learning from 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
In 2022, then 33-year-old Joe Mazulla was only in his third season as NBA assistant coach when the Boston Celtics last reached...
Sports
fbtw
'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

2 hours ago
The Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run, an exuberant event featuring the 36 Superbods finalists and spirited athletes,...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic

Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Back on top of her game and heading to the Olympics, Yuka Saso is ready to face the challenge at the ShopRite LPGA Classic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with