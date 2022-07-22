Superal settles for joint 3rd with 69 in Thai LPGA Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal failed to sustain a fine start with a run of backside pars as she ended up joint third in the seventh Thai LPGA Championship ruled by Patcharajutar Kongkraphan in explosive fashion in Phetchaburi, Thailand on Friday.

Kongkraphan saved her best for last, outdueling erstwhile joint leader Ornnicha Konsunthea and the rest of her pursuers, including Superal, with a superb nine-under par 63 she highlighted with an eagle and won by three over compatriot Chonlada Chayanun.

She shot five birdies in the first nine holes, eagled the par-5 12th then gunned down three more birdies against a lone bogey in the last six to dominate the TB1.2 million event with a 19-under 269 total.

Chayanun birdied the first three holes and added four more at the back for a 65 but still fell way short off of her title crack with a 272.

The ICTSI-backed Superal, who moved within three off the pace after 36 holes, bucked a three-par start with three birdies in the next six holes but failed to hit any birdie at the back, flubbing at least three makeable putts for a 69 and a 278. She received TB54,750.

Three others posted the same 10-under overall output, including Kusuma Meechai, who charged from out of nowhere with a tournament-best solid 62 marked by six birdies at the front. Pimnipa Panthong also sizzled with a 66 while Punpaka Phuntumabamrung carded a 71.

Konsunthea bombed out with a 73 and tumbled to joint eighth with five others at 271.

Superal thus extended her winless campaign on Thailand’s premier circuit, marred by a couple of near-misses, including a playoff setback to Aunchisa Utama in the fourth Thai LPGA Championship last May, and a final round meltdown in last month’s sixth Thai LPGA tournament, which she led in the final before windup up tied for 15th.