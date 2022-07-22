^

Lyceum sweeps elims in collegiate MLBB tournament

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 2:17pm
The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) logo
Facebook / CCE

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University continued to assert its dominance over the 10-team field in season 1 of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends tournament, completing a sweep in the single round robin eliminations earlier this week.

Going undefeated in the first two weeks of the tiff, LPU capped it all off with routs over Letran, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas and Jose Rizal University.

Now No. 1 heading into the upper bracket playoffs, the immaculate Pirates will gun for the inaugural CCE crown as the heavy favorites.

LPU heads into the playoffs with a 20-0 blanking of Letran in eliminations where they leaned on Paul Andrienne "Fae" Huang's 7/0/11 KDA.

At their heels in the playoff seeding are the San Sebastian College-Recoletos with San Beda, College of St. Benilde, Mapua, Letran, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano, which complete the eight-team playoff cast.

JRU and Perpetual were eliminated from contention.

The Pirates will face off with Arellano in the playoffs while San Sebastian will lock horns with EAC.

CSB will go up against Mapua while San Beda and Letran will relive their rivalry in the esports scene.

All teams will play in a best-of-three series unfurling on July 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall in Pasay City.

