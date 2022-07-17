^

IRONMAN 70.3 girds for grand Cebu return

Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 2:37pm
Triathlon stock photo
via Dreamstime

MANILA, Philippines — The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines is all primed for a big bounce back after a long hiatus, drawing a merry mix of bidders from all over while providing a new racing experience for close to 2,000 triathletes when it is held Aug. 7 in Mactan, Cebu.

While the upcoming test of power, speed and endurance may not draw the usual numbers that marked each IRONMAN 70.3 staging in pre-pandemic times, organizers have guaranteed an event like no other in a virtual re-start to what had been an enduring triathlon series.

“We have overcome so many challenges to make this race possible and I think by being at the starting line for all of us – from participants, sponsors, government, it’s a start,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

The grueling 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run event will fire off and end at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, which has hosted a number of 70.3 races, the last in 2019 ruled by Aussie Tim Reed, also the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 world champion, with Swiss Caroline Steffen topping the distaff side.

“We are delighted to return to Cebu with a new venue at Mactan Newtown and refreshed course that takes athletes over the CCLEX Bridge,” said IRONMAN Asia managing director Jeff Edwards, referring to the country’s newest longest bridge (the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway). “We know all athletes are going to be in for an incredible event experience both on and off the course.”

The 8.9 km toll bridge freeway in Metro Cebu linking the city and Cordova will serve as the bike course while the new race central at Megaworld will host the swim leg and transition as well as the finish line, guaranteeing a new racing experience not just for the triathletes but for the Cebuanos and local and foreign tourists as well.

“It’s a bit hard bringing the IM 70.3 back to Cebu but with everybody’s cooperation and support, we are just as thrilled and confident that we’ll be able to match, if not surpass the success of the recent Sun Life 5150 in Bohol,” added Galura.

The Bohol joust, which featured the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim, 40K bike and 10K run, actually marked the return of the ever-growing multi-sport series to the mainstream where top finishers in various age-group categories, led by overall men’s champion Satar Salem from Lanao del Norte, setting out for another test in a higher level.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/philippines70.3 with official hashtags: #IM703Philippines and #IMasia, social media (Facebook) Megaworld IM703 AIA Vitality and im703ph (Instagram).

Backed by co-title sponsors Megaworld Corp. and The Mactan Newtown and presented by AIA Vitality, the IRONMAN 70.3 is supported by Active (official registration partner), Breitling 1884 (official luxury watch), Gatorade (official sports drink), Hoka (official running shoes) and ROKA (official swimwear partner).

Other supporters are Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Santini, Wahoo and Fulgaz (global technical partners), venue host City of Lapu-Lapu, CCLEX, Municipality of Cordova (Cebu), City of Cebu (bike course), Lalamove (official delivery partner), Alaska, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, RLC Residences, Regent, Rudy Project, Sante and Teresa Marble Corp. and media partners Cignal, the Philippine Star and Sportograf.com.

