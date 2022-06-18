^

Pagdanganan rallies to salvage a 72, slips to joint 24th in Meijer LPGA Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 10:42am
Pagdanganan rallies to salvage a 72, slips to joint 24th in Meijer LPGA Classic
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines smiles after hitting her tee shot on the second hole during round one of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Rey Del Rio / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan found her range and rhythm late but just in time to save an even-par 72 although she slipped from joint seventh to a share of 24th halfway through the Meijer LPGA Classic still paced by a solid Jennifer Kupcho in Belmont, Michigan Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But while Pagdanganan safely made it to the weekend play of the $2.5 million event serving as the final tune-up for next week’s Women’s PGA Championship in Maryland, ICTSI teammates Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso missed the cut with a 69 and 72, respectively, at the Blythefield Country Club course which still yielded 60 under-par scores after 88 players broke par Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Pagdanganan was one of those who shone in the first round, leaning on her power game to shoot a 67 and stay in early contention. But she found the going a lot tougher at resumption of play, bogeying three of the first six holes and tumbling down the leaderboard.

But after trading a birdie on No. 10 with a bogey on the next, the former Philippine Ladies Open champion put her brute force on display again, birdying the last two par-5s (Nos. 14 and 18) and hitting a crisp iron shot to pick up a stroke on the par-3 No. 15.

That closing 33 should augur well to her comeback bid in the third round where she will slug it out with Aussie Su Oh at 10:50 a.m. on No. 1.

But she will be the lone Filipina bet among the 78-player field which survived the cut at two-under overall as Ardina ran out of holes in a frantic attempt to get through, birdying the last two holes to card a 69 but missing the cut by one with a 143 aggregate.

Saso, on the other hand, failed to recover from a closing frontside meltdown in the first round, bogeying two of the first 11 holes and settling for two birdies in the next three for a second 72 and a 144.

Saso sizzled early Thursday with an eagle-spiked backside 33 but limped with a closing 39 marred by a double bogey and a bogey. It was her second straight missed cut stint after failing to advance in last week’s US Women’s Open which she ruled in playoff fashion in a major career breakthrough last year in San Francisco.

Kupcho, meanwhile, stayed flawless for the second straight day, scoring a follow-up to her solid eagle-aided 63 in the first round with another bogey-free 67, her 14-under 130 total keeping her two strokes clear of a hot-charging defending champion Nelly Korda of the US, who eagled No. 14 and went on to shoot five birdies in a solid 65 for a 132.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda also turned in a 65 marked by two eagles to fuel her title drive at third with 133 while last week’s LPGA leg winner Brooke Henderson eagled the 18th on her way to a 66 for joint fourth at 134 with Swede Madelene Sagstrom and American Lexi Thompson, who matched 69s. 

