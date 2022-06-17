Mobile Legends bug takes smile away from RSG PH jungler

KUALA LUMPUR — RSG PH's Jhonard "Demonkite" Cedrix Caranto always has a smile on his face even when his team is having a tough time with their matches.

The 19-year-old jungler previously explained that he's always smiling to show his opponents that he has no fear.

“Yung ngiti ko pangtakot sa ibang teams para makita nila kami na walang kaba na super confident [namin], kaya naming talunin kahit sinong makakalaban namin,” shared Caranto after they beat Falcon Esports of Myanmar during the first round of the MSC 2022 Playoffs here.

However, the smile was nowhere to be seen during Game One of RSG PH's Upper Bracket match against Malaysia's Orange Esports as RSG PH encountered a technical bug.

The issue had been a novel one: EXP laner Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's game was different from his teammates.

As Caranto explained, Estrologo's game saw him eliminating a hero on the side of Orange Esports' while his teammates, as well as the game feed itself, not showing the play.

Estrologo signalled for the marshalls but it seemed a miscommunication as both sides failed to address the issue the first time, with Caranto seen a little frustrated as he explained to three different marshalls the issue his teammate was facing.

"Nung una kasi nun, nagpapa-pause na si Nathzz pero di siya magets nung mga marshalls kasi di naman ganun kagaling mag-English si Nathzz," said Caranto.

Eventually Caranto would get the message across and the game was resumed with RSG PH overcoming the issue.