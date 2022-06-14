^

Sports

Azkals' AFC Asian Cup bid in peril after 4-0 loss to Palestine

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 4:15pm
The Philippine Azkals' Amani Aguinaldo fights for ball possession against a Palestinian player.
Photo from afc.com

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Palestine Tuesday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to find themselves in serious danger of missing out on a trip to the AFC Asian Cup.

The Filipinos failed to stop the Palestinian barrage and conceded two goals in each half, allowing their superior opponents to win the top honors in Group B with nine points and a coveted seat to next year's Continental meet.

The beaten Azkals ended the qualifiers with four points on a 1-1-1 win-draw-loss card, their chances of qualifying slim and dependent heavily on favorable results from the other games.

For the Pinoys to make it, they hope to still finish the group at No. 2 and rank among the best five group runners-up across the six brackets.

At presstime, the Philippines ranks fourth followed by Malaysia and Indonesia, which both have three points but could surge ahead with victories in their respective final group assignments.

“It’s not in our hands anymore,” said coach Thomas Dooley after the setback, which brought back memories of their previous 2014 battle for the AFC Challenge Cup title and Asian Cup berth that Palestine won, 1-0.

“We had it in our hands to win this game but we didn’t against a great team Palestine and that’s what the reality is."

Palestine put the pressure on the Azkals when it drew first blood via Saleh Chihadeh header off a cross by Musab Battat at the 31st minute. Eleven minutes later, it was the turn of Tamer Seyam to head the ball past the Philippine defense and double the advantage.

Mohammed Yamin (54’) delivered a third header before Mahmoud Abuwarda (72’) wrapped things up for the Palestinians, who clinched their third consecutive AC appearance.

