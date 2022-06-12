^

Sports

UFC 275: Fil-Aussie Culibao edges Korean foe

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 2:02pm
UFC 275: Fil-Aussie Culibao edges Korean foe
Josh Culibao
Courtesy of Rick Olivares

SINGAPORE — Josh Culibao is the saving grace for Filipino fight fans in UFC 275.

The Filipino-Australian took a split decision against Seungwoo Choi in a featherweight bout in the preliminary card.

In the first round, Culibao rocked the Korean hard with a flurry of solid strikes and it looked like Choi was going down. But somehow, Choi was able to send Culibao on the backpedal with his own shot.

In the second round, Culibao once more hurt the Korean and sent him to the canvas but once more, Choi rebounded.

Come the third, Choi was able to get on Culibao and tried to slip the choke. The Fil-Aussie attempted an armbar but unable to get a lock on it, he instead managed to keep Choi’s arm away.

With about 15 seconds left in the third and final round, Culibao slipped out and now threw some strikes on Choi’s head. The bell rang and Culibao ran atop the Octagon to celebrate.

Culibao knocked Choi down twice and had 51 significant strikes to Choi’s 46. He also had 69 total strikes to the 64 of the Korean.

“Choi showed his class and he easily could have won this as well,” said Culibao after the match. “But I was confident that I had this. I’ll say this, these Koreans are tough. It’s no myth.”

“This is a huge second win as it has been a very emotional ride and I couldn't have done it without my team. Hopefully, I can be included in UFC Paris."

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
It's an almost all-cadet lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming Philippines vs Korea friendly games in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

2 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Curry too hot, scores 43 points

Curry too hot, scores 43 points

15 hours ago
Stephen Curry produced a dazzling 43-point display as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 107-97 to...
Sports
fbtw
Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Pascual stole the first round from Panamanian Joselyne Edwards with a late flurry of strikes and a leg kick that wobbled the...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand makes short work of Philippine volleybelles in friendly

Thailand makes short work of Philippine volleybelles in friendly

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Led by Pimpichaya Kokram and Sasipapron Janthawisut, the Thais asserted their mastery over their regional opponents.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
Having been a stalwart for the team since their championship run in UAAP Season 81, Ravena is a key cog in their campaig...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Esteban and Catantan, who won silver in the women's team foil event in Hanoi last month, fell against China's Yuanting Cai...
Sports
fbtw
Master of poles Leclerc denies Perez in Baku qualifying

Master of poles Leclerc denies Perez in Baku qualifying

5 hours ago
The Ferrari driver, registering his fourth consecutive pole and sixth of the season, has for company on the front row of Sunday's...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting drags down Ardina in ShopRite LPGA Classic

Shaky putting drags down Ardina in ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 13 hours ago
Coming off her strongest LPGA start, Ardina fumbled with a bogey on No. 2, recovered the stroke on the next then went one-under...
Sports
fbtw

Avaricio player to beat at Pradera

15 hours ago
Despite falling short at Mt. Malarayat and Splendido, Chanelle Avaricio has done so much to instill fear among her rivals heading to the ICTSI Pradera Verde Classic beginning on Wednesday in Lubao, Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with