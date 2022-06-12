UFC 275: Fil-Aussie Culibao edges Korean foe

SINGAPORE — Josh Culibao is the saving grace for Filipino fight fans in UFC 275.

The Filipino-Australian took a split decision against Seungwoo Choi in a featherweight bout in the preliminary card.

In the first round, Culibao rocked the Korean hard with a flurry of solid strikes and it looked like Choi was going down. But somehow, Choi was able to send Culibao on the backpedal with his own shot.

In the second round, Culibao once more hurt the Korean and sent him to the canvas but once more, Choi rebounded.

Come the third, Choi was able to get on Culibao and tried to slip the choke. The Fil-Aussie attempted an armbar but unable to get a lock on it, he instead managed to keep Choi’s arm away.

With about 15 seconds left in the third and final round, Culibao slipped out and now threw some strikes on Choi’s head. The bell rang and Culibao ran atop the Octagon to celebrate.

Culibao knocked Choi down twice and had 51 significant strikes to Choi’s 46. He also had 69 total strikes to the 64 of the Korean.

“Choi showed his class and he easily could have won this as well,” said Culibao after the match. “But I was confident that I had this. I’ll say this, these Koreans are tough. It’s no myth.”

“This is a huge second win as it has been a very emotional ride and I couldn't have done it without my team. Hopefully, I can be included in UFC Paris."