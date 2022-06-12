^

Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 11:36am
Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275
Joselyne Edwards
Courtesy of Rick Olivares

SINGAPORE — Filipino-Chinese fighter Ramona Pascual had her chance in the opening fight of UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Pascual stole the first round from Panamanian Joselyne Edwards with a late flurry of strikes and a leg kick that wobbled the latter.

Edwards’ leg kicks were voluminous but Pascual landed the telling strikes.

The second round saw Edwards once more keep Pascual at bay with front leg kicks that kept the Filipino-Chinese fighter at bay.

“That was a strategy and I watched a lot of her fights. And I saw that she was eating a lot of kicks. She hit me hard and went with the strategy of going the distance,” said Edwards.

Ramona had adjusted in the first round trying to grab the leg then going for the take down, but in the second round, Edwards was able to successfully defend the takedown.

For the match, Edwards was successfully able to defend nine of 10 takedown attempts.

With the second round going slightly in Edwards favor, both fighters needed a strong finish.

Unfortunately, it was Edwards who supplied all that having found her second wind and groove as she peppered Pascual with a fusillade of kicks and timely strikes.

Edwards took the unanimous decision win to go 11-4-0 while Pascual lost her second consecutive UFC fight to go 6-4-0.

