Ex-Mapua teammates join forces for life beyond the court

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly 10 years since the last time they played hoops together, former Mapua Red Robins teammates Jayjay Alejandro, Ace Basas and Joshua dela Cruz recently banded together — off-court — to go into business.

The trio joined forces to form a company called Red Origin, Inc., acquiring a franchise of The Sandwich Guy at #10 West Campus building, Vista McKinley.

“We all loved playing basketball,” shared Basas. “But the game is not forever. We also have to think long term about our future. Going into business was a logical next step for all of us.”

When the trio played together, they were initially the laughingstock not only of the NCAA but the local basketball world.

In 2008, their Red Robins team was blown out by 125 points by La Salle Greenhills that was led by Mikee Reyes. They were also massacred by San Sebastian and San Beda by over 60 points. And Jose Rizal University’s Keith Agovida scored 84 points against the Red Robins.

The following year, they got better and began to spring upsets against fancied squads such as JRU with their tandem of Joshua Saret and Louie Vigil. And yet, they were unable to make the Final Four in their next three years together.

The success that evaded them in high school manifested in college.

Alejandro was a part of National University’s title-winning team in 2014. Bases won a couple of Fr. Martin’s Cup titles with Ateneo. Dela Cruz opted not to play college ball but instead pursued Electronics Engineering at De La Salle University.

“It is said that college prepares you for the next stage in life,” added Basas. “This is where we put to practice what we learned in school.”

When the opportunity to put up a franchise for The Sandwich Guy arose (and to serve some 800 at McKinley West), Basas pitched the idea to his two other Mapua teammates.

“We were transformed by our coach Randy Alcantara from cellar dwellers to a team that could compete,” further elucidated Basas. “Now, the challenge is how to transition from merely investing our money to managing the business and growing. It is also applying the things we learned on the court as well as in school.”

“Since our foundation of a strong work ethic is there, there is no way for us to go but up.”

Ultimately, what we want is to serve as an inspiration to our student-athletes to translate what they learn to something beyond the basketball court.”