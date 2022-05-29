Grouped with Matildas, Thais, Filipinas coach eyes improvement in AFF Women's Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's football team head coach Alen Stajcic is looking to continue upping the team's game ahead of their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Now, with a tough grouping in the upcoming AFF Women's Championship, Stajcic looks to beef up the team's skills after an impressive showing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"[I'm] looking forward to playing in front of our home fans and against the best teams in Southeast Asia," Stajcic said.

"[It's] another great opportunity for this team to be tested so that we can learn, grow, and improve," he added.

The draw conducted on Saturday saw the Philippines, who will host the tournament in Binan and Imus, grouped with regional powerhouse Thailand and the Australia Matildas.

Considerably with a lot more experience in the top levels of football, both teams will give the Filipinas a run for their money.

The challenge of the teams, whom they also faced in the Women's Asian Cup earlier this year, will be key to improving their game even more.

In the recently concluded SEA Games, the Filipinas were also tested by the Thais where they fell in the semifinals.

Still, Stajcic hopes to continue his streak of giving the program historic finishes in his third tournament at the helm.

Back in Hanoi, Stajcic steered the Filipinas to their first podium finish in the SEA Games after 1985.

In the AFF Women's Championship, the Philippines took a program-best result when they finished 4th in 2019.