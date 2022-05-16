^

Sports

POC chief Tolentino rallies Team Philippines in SEA Games

Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 8:54pm
POC chief Tolentino rallies Team Philippines in SEA Games
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino joins the Filipino dancesport pair of Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla, who won the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

HANOI — No less than Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino called on Filipinos to continue cheering for Team Philippines, which is currently at third place halfway through the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

“We are hoping and praying to maintain our momentum although we lost in some sports like tennis, golf and basketball 3X3, among others, which we had a good chance of winning gold,” said Tolentino, also who also heads PhilCycling.

“We need to recover [lost golds] and capture more golds from the other sports,” added Tolentino, who’s energy continued to surge as he tried his best to make the rounds in venues situated distant from each other to rally behind Filipino athletes. “We still have boxing, gymnastics, karate, athletics, basketball, weightlifting, taekwondo, wrestling and other combat sports where we could win medals,” he added.

As of posting time, the Philippines has 20 golds, 27 silvers and 38 bronzes, which is good for third place behind host country Vietnam (67 golds, 46 silvers and 44 bronzes) and Thailand (27 golds, 24 silvers and 38 bronzes). At fourth place is Indonesia, which continue to threaten the Philippines with 20 golds.

Tokyo Olympian and two-time world champion Carlos Yulo led the gold medal rush for the country with five gold medals. Kim Mangrobang also made it a double with her victories in triathlon and duathlon that were staged within 24 hours apart.

Tolentino told the Filipino athletes who have yet to compete to never lose hope, saying “the whole nation is with them in this fight.”

“Never give up and continue to fight for our country,” he said.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

PSC

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

5 hours ago
Cash incentives for medal-performing athletes will flow from the coffers of the Philippine Sports Commission after the 31st...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief saddened by SEA Games bodybuilders' doping oversight

Philippine Olympic chief saddened by SEA Games bodybuilders' doping oversight

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino lamented the recent brouhaha concerning the national bodybuilding...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Tan mounted a comeback to take the gold in the competition after ending the first game at only fourth place.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women coach underscores defense in SEA Game gold defense

Gilas women coach underscores defense in SEA Game gold defense

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After winning their first gold in the 2019 edition of the Games in Manila, head coach Pat Aquino said that their work on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Isleta ends Filipina swimmers' decades-long gold-less slump in SEA Games

Isleta ends Filipina swimmers' decades-long gold-less slump in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
Isleta clocked in 2:18.60 and was a whole second faster than the other podium finishers.
Sports
fbtw
Jins, fencers join Philippines' SEA Games medal haul

Jins, fencers join Philippines' SEA Games medal haul

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Jocel Lyn Ninobla and her fellow Filipino jins capped off Day One of taekwondo events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with podium...
Sports
fbtw
POC chief Tolentino rallies Team Philippines in SEA Games

POC chief Tolentino rallies Team Philippines in SEA Games

1 hour ago
No less than Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino called on Filipinos to continue...
Sports
fbtw
In photos: POC chief joins SEA Games gold medal winners

In photos: POC chief joins SEA Games gold medal winners

1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino joined some of the recent Filipino gold medal winners...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with