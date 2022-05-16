^

Sports

Gilas campaign not as easy as ABC

Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
May 16, 2022 | 12:00am

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas is facing the same old problem as it gets the ball rolling in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

It’s the lack of time.

“That’s our biggest concern,” said head coach Chot Reyes yesterday after the team practiced for today’s big game against Thailand.

The Filipinos were initially given only 30 minutes on the court. But they managed to borrow some time from the women’s squad to stretch it to an hour.

It was like trying to accomplish a lot of things in so little time.

Prior to its arrival here Friday evening, Gilas, seeking its 14th straight SEA Games crown and 19th overall, trained with a depleted lineup.

But that’s water under the bridge now.

Reyes is now looking forward to the 3 p.m. match (4 p.m. Manila time) with the Thais at the 1,000-seater Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

That’s a different “problem.”

“It’s going to be really tough (the Thais). They have three Americans in that lineup,” said Reyes, who’s been through bigger battles with Gilas.

“We know very little about them and how they play. They have a new coach. So we can’t rely on the past games,” said Reyes.

The women’s team under coach Pat Aquino kicks off its title defense at 10 a.m. against Indonesia.

Spearheading the mighty Gilas campaign is June Mar Fajardo, the six-time MVP in the PBA, and fellow holdovers of the 2019 SEA Games squad – Troy Rosario, Matthew Wright and Kiefer Ravena.

Also in the lineup are Roger Pogoy, Mo Tautuaa, Kib Montalbo, Isaac Go, Will Navarro and Lebron Lopez.

“The kind of opposition that we have here is serious. They are a serious threat. We already saw what happened in the 3x3,” said Reyes.

“Those are the guys,” he said of Thai players Moses Morgan, Frederick Lish, Antonio Price Soonthornchote and Chanatip Jakwaran, who won the gold in men’s 3x3 the other day.

The other guys to look at are those from Indonesia, which boasts the presence of former Cleveland Cavalier Marques Bolden, who at 6 feet 10 inches will surely pose a big problem for Gilas.

Then there’s the host team, which has several Vietnamese-Americans in its lineup that is seeking a podium finish.

“Everybody’s expecting us to win the gold,” said Reyes.

That’s not as easy as ABC.

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The medals continued to come for Team Philippines' Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in artistic gymnastics as they started their...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold
play

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
fbtw
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold

Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Yulo's golds in floor exercise and still rings added to his men's individual all-around gold medal on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The medals continued to come for Team Philippines' Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in artistic gymnastics as they started their...
Sports
fbtw
Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
She is the first Filipino athlete to win double golds in this edition of the multi-sport event.
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with