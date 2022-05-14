Philippines takes 1-2 finish in SEA Games menâ€™s triathlon anew

Philippines takes 1-2 finish in SEA Games men’s triathlon anew

Fernando Casares and Kim Remolino finished first and second, respectively, in the competition to add two more medals to the Philippines haul.

HANOI — The Philippines successfully repeated their gold-silver finish in the men’s triathlon meet here at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

Remolino also won silver in 2019 where he was joined by John Chicano in first place.

Casares was king, this time, as he finished the 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run race above all other competitors.

He gave the country it’s sixth gold medal of the biennial competition.