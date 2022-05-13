^

Eala victorious in debut as Philippine netters barge into SEA Games semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 5:26pm
Eala victorious in debut as Philippine netters barge into SEA Games semis
Alex Eala during her 31st Southeast Asian Games debut vs Malaysia at the Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh, Vietnam
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — Alex Eala had a winning debut for the Philippine tennis team after helping the women's squad trounce Malaysia, 2-0, in their Round 1 team match at the Hanaka Sports & Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh on Friday.

The two-time Grand Slam Juniors winner fended off her Malaysian counterpart in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, to make it a sweep for the Filipinas.

It assured the Philippines at least a bronze medal in the competition.

Eala followed up a victory by Marian Capadocia in the opening match of the day.

Capadocia won 7-5, 6-4 to get things going.

Coach Czarina Arevalo said that it was a promising start for the squad who missed out on podium finishes in 2019.

"I think it's a good first day. Marian in the beginning, she was a little tight because it's the first game and of course, gusto niya magkamedal from zero medals last time," Arevalo said.

She also lauded Eala, who was able to repulse her opponent in the second set after she went down 2-4.

"[I'm] happy that she was able to, you know, parang close that set and di umabot sa third set. All in all, of course, I'm happy, it's good," she said.

The men's team also took a victory in their team event to join the women's team in the semifinals and ensured at least a bronze medal.

Niño Alcantara gave the team the 2-0 victory with a three-set grind against their Laos opponents.

