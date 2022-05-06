Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – While LK Go has the experience, and Mafy Singson and Rianne Malixi the fire of the youth, the Filipina golfers face an uphill battle when they kick off the country’s title-retention drive in both the individual and team competitions in the 31st Southeast Asian Games next week in Vietnam.

More so of the men’s squad of Jet Hernandez, Jed Dy, Kristoffer Arevalo and Gabby Manotoc, which is seeking to end the Philippines’ 12-year medal drought in the regional biennial sporting meet.

This despite the national team’s impressive buildup for the Hanoi SEAG where Go, member of the squad that swept the gold medals in the 2919 SEAG at Luisita, topped the just-concluded Asian Junior Masters in Thailand, and Singson dominated the recent national stroke championship.

Malixi, on the other hand, produced a string of winning performances, including two on the local pro tour, and another title run in the American Junior Golf Association circuit, her exploits making her an instant gold medal contender in the regional biennial meet.

Hernandez, who with Dy clinched the two outright SEAG berths in a grueling qualifier, also at Luisita last March, likewise clipped his rivals to run away with the boys’ crown in the Asian Junior Masters.

Arevalo and Manotoc were the captain’s picks with the former underscoring his readiness to help spearhead the national team’s cause by winning the national stroke play title.

But Thailand is all geared up for a sweep of the four gold medals staked in the sport slated May 13-18 at the Heron Lake Golf Course in Vinh Phuc.

“Goal is to sweep all four gold medals,” said Rangsarit Laksitanon, president of the Golf Association of Thailand. “Because looking at the potential of our team compared to every team in the ASEAN, we are most ready.”

And oozing with talent.

Spearheading the team’s sweep bid is teenage sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat, who at 15 became the youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he ruled the inaugural Asian Mixed Cup in Siam last month.

Before becoming only the fifth amateur to win in the region’s premier pro circuit since 2009, the Shrewsbury International School-Bangkok student has made all cuts in six Asian Tour appearances, finishing tied for 15th in the Phuket Championship, posting a share of 11th effort in the International Series Thailand and placing third in the Singapore International.

Having had to pass up the top $135,000 purse in his Asian Mixed Cup feat, the automatic response would be for him to relinquish his amateur status and join the big league.

But the rising star has consistently declared his intention to remain as amateur and continue his studies while helping Thailand reap more success in various international fronts.

“Nothing’s going to chance,” said Chantananuwat. “I’m going to stay in school, go to college, practice more. That’s been my plan all along.”

And that’s bad news for Team Philippines, along with Singapore, Malaysia and host Vietnam.

Completing Team Thailand’s men's roster are Pongsapak Laophakdi, 17 and a two-time King Rama VII trophy champion, Wirawit Nakpracha, 18 and a Thailand Development Tour winner, and Asit Areephan, 19.

The women’s squad will be made up of Narkitta Wongthaveelap, 20 and a three-time Thai LPGA Tour winner, Pimkwan Chukaew, 18 and a King Rama VII Cup titlist, and 15-year-old Ella Galitsky.