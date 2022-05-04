In photos: Philippine beach handball, kickboxing teams head to Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The first few members of Team Philippines have already made their journey to Vietnam ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine beach handball and kickboxing teams are the first to fly in among the Filipino contingent as they are scheduled to begin their competitions ahead of the opening ceremonies of the biennial games on Thursday, May 12.

Beach handball, kickboxing and men's football will begin on Friday, May 6.

PSC The Philippine beach handball team representing the country in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi

PSC The Philippine kickboxing team representing the country in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi

