Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

John Riel Casimero celebrates after defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux by split decision in the 12th round during their WBO Bantamweight title 12 round bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 14, 2021 in Carson, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pug John Riel Casimero has been stripped of the WBO bantamweight title after being unable to defend it in two occassions against challenger Paul Butler.

In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World Championship Committee.

Casimero was supposed to defend the title against Englishman last month before he was denied permission to fight by the British Boxing Board of Control for violations regarding sauna use.

It was already the second time that a Casimero clash with Butler was scrapped after the Filipino withdrew just before weigh ins last December.

Casimero's compatriot Jonas Sultan stepped in against Butler in their scheduled bout for an interim title.

But Sultan lost to Butler, who has now been elevated to "full champion status" following the WBO's decision on Casimero.

Casimero is still set to be the No. 1 contender for the belt after this decision.

He is the second Filipino boxer in recent memory who has been stripped of his belt.

Retired boxer and now presidential belt Manny Pacquiao was also stripped of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight belt in 2021 due to "inactivity".