Philippine SEA Games chief Fernandez pays courtesy visit to PH ambassador in Hanoi

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Meynardo Montealegre is flanked by 31st Chef de Mission and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, and wife Karla Fernandez joined by PSC and Embassy staff at the Philippine Embassy in Hanoi on Monday.

HANOI — Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, the chef de mission of Team Philippines to the 31st Southeast Asian Games, led the courtesy visit to H.E. Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre at the Philippine Embassy here on Monday.

Fernandez discussed the country’s participation in the SEA Games at length and expressed gratitude to Ambassador Montealegre and his staff for the all-out support and warm reception.

“We are very happy and grateful for your support to Team Philippines,” Fernandez told Montealegre, who bared that there are around 7,000 documented Filipinos in Vietnam.

Montealegre likewise said that Hanoi has a very vibrant Filipino community and revealed that Filipino residents from as far as Ho Chi Minh and Danang have been inquiring about the tickets to personally witness and support the national team in action.

Fernandez turned over the list of the members of the entire Philippine delegation to Montealegre for their reference and as a symbol that the delegation will be under the care of the Philippine mission in Vietnam for the duration of the May 12-23 SEA Games.

PSC Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Administration Merlita Ibay and staff Maria Luisa Ner, Caroline Tobias, Michelle Balunan, Sharon Llameda and Malyn Bamba joined the PSC team in the visit together with Fernandez and his wife Karla Fernandez.

Team Philippines Deputy Chefs de Mission Carl Sambrano and Pearl Managuelod joined the first part of the two-day Delegation Registration Meetings for Team Philippines, which ended Tuesday.