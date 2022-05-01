^

Cebu Chooks rules Asia Pacific Super Quest, end 8-year title drought for Philippine 3x3 teams

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 12:20pm
Mac Tallo
Chooks-to-Go

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Chooks ruled homecourt to win the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest, ending an 8-year FIBA 3x3 title drought for Filipinos on Saturday.

Faced against Sansar MMC Energy, Cebu Chooks eked out a thrilling 17-15 victory in the Finals at the Ayala Malls Solenad Activity Center in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The Philippines No. 1 3x3 player Mac Tallo paced Cebu in the victory with eight points, including a two-pointer that gave his team a 15-14 edge.

He also converted on a dagger to reach Cebu's final score with 1:16 left as their defense also denied Sansar any more points.

The win gave the country its first gold medal in the FIBA 3x3 Pro Circuit since the World Tour Manila Masters in 2014.

The tournament returns this May 28 to 29 at SM Megamall, where Cebu and Sansar have both qualified after reaching the finals of the Super Quest.

Tallo said the team plays to bring the momentum of their gold medal run to the competition.

"Sobrang sarap! Dadalhin namin ang momentum na ito sa Manila Masters. Fifteen-percent pa lang ito sa totoong goal namin," said Tallo.

"The team deserved this after everything they went through for the past two years," added Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas head trainer Aldin Ayo. 
"But there is still more games to be won. This is just the start for the team."

The win also netted Cebu Chooks USD 10,000.

Apart from Tallo's heroics, Mike Harry Nzesseu added seven points while Zach Huang chipped in two markers in the gold medal cloinching victory.

